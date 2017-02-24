By Kaitlin Adams

adamska@mnstate.edu

Raising awareness has never been this much fun.

The Hendrix Wellness educators organized the fifth annual Besties with Your Testes dodgeball tournament on Jan. 30.

“Our main goal with this event is to make people aware of how to do a testicular self exam and what should be done if something abnormal is discovered,” sophomore wellness educator Madalyn Winger said.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men aged 15-35.

Each of the four teams consisted of up to eight players with six on the court at a time. There was no registration fee, and all 35 participants received a free t-shirt.

Team Wolf Pack won the tournament. Members included Nick Erbes, Manny Garcia, Trent Miless, Mitchell Kotchevar, Aaron Sistrunk, Jaxon Seufzer, Nick Kaml and Austin Skillings.