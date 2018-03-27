Empty Pockets

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BY ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu In April 2019, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party presented their state budget to the Minnesota House of Representatives. Their plan would increase funding for higher education by $305 […]

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Dragon frost

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Kayleigh Omang omangka@mnstate.edu     Although the week was cold, Dragon pride burned brightly during DragonFrost week, thanks to the Dragon Entertainment Group.     The annual celebration kicked off Monday, Feb. […]

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Moving on up

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Dragon basketball soars toward conference championship by Martin Schlegel & Anthony Schnabel schlegelma@mnstate.edu • schnabelan@mnstate.edu Update: The men beat the University of Mary by a wide margin, 89-65. The Dragons improve to 30-4 […]

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