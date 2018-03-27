“High”-brow comedy
By Mike McGurran Editors note: This story includes some foul language and drug use. While it has been edited through Assosiated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this offensive. This […]
By Mike McGurran Editors note: This story includes some foul language and drug use. While it has been edited through Assosiated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this offensive. This […]
By Erick George Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Emmanuel Aneke Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Mike McGurran Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Matty Leingang Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Matt Leingang Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Erick George Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Matt Leingang Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Erick George Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Mike McGurran Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this […]
By Chase Scherr chase.scherr@go.mnstate.edu Effective as of March 4, 2022, students, staff and faculty at MSUM will no longer be required to wear their masks on campus grounds. The mandate […]
By Chase Scherr chase.scherr@go.mnstate.edu Messiah Lutheran Church in Fargo recently displayed a large banner, with an arrangement of colors and symbols which are meant to represent a tragic time in […]
Images by Tylar Frame: tylar.frame@go.minnstate.edu
BY CHASE SCHERR, chase.scherr@go.mnstate.edu For its Colorful Stories week, which celebrates the lives of LGBTQ+, black, indigenous, women, and those whose stories are often overlooked, the Livingston Lord Library has […]
BY: CHASE SCHERR, CHASE.SCHERR@GO.MNSTATE.EDU All across the United States, hospitals are facing a crisis. As of September 25, more than 90,000 ICU beds are currently being filled by patients with […]
BY: KATE ALMQUIST, KATE.ALMQUIST@GO.MNSTATE.EDU MSUM’s Rainbow Dragon Center, SPECTRUM, and Women’s Center came together to hosted a webinar called, “Let’s Talk About TERFs.” The conversation featured four expert panelists who […]
By: Chase Scherr, chscherr@go.mnstate.edu To combat the spread of COVID-19 this year, MSUM recently provided their own Dragons Care masks, which were produced in the summer of 2020 and then […]
By: Kate Almquist, kate.almquist@go.mnstate.edu The MSUM Wellness Center has started a new virtual meditation program that’s dedicated to give students a mental break amidst their busy minds and lives. The […]
BY: KATE ALMQUIST, KATEALMQUIST@GO.MNSTATE.EDU Dragon Frost 2021 will take place at MSUM this week, with various activities through the week of Monday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 13. Now more […]
BY: KATE ALMQUIST, KATE.ALMQUIST@GO.MNSTATE.EDU Just like all of the other holidays and significant events over the past year, Valentine’s Day will look a little different this time around. With most […]
BY CHASE SCHERR chase.scherr@go.mnstate.edu The Fargo-Moorhead community was recently shaken when racist posts and a highly-offensive Snapchat group came to light from students who attend North Dakota State University (NDSU). […]
BY KATE ALMQUIST kate.almquist@go.mnstate.edu Due to CDC guidelines, Americans are encouraged to limit group events and to avoid travel this holiday season. For many, this means Thanksgiving will look a […]
BY ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu On Thursday, October 29, Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith met with MSUM students on the Campus Mall to get out the vote supporting Joe […]
BY GRANT EVANS grant.evans@go.mnstate.edu MSUM’s seven dormitories remain open this semester despite COVID-19. Residential halls are plagued by proximity, but Housing and Residential Life put protocols in place to mitigate […]
BY CHASE SCHERR chase.scherr@go.mnstate.edu On September 22, 2020, an event that highlights and celebrates the work by artists of black, indigenous and people of color was showcased in the CMU […]
PHOTOS BY DARIAN CLARK darian.clark@go.mnstate.edu On Sept. 25, Red River Valley Climate Action and other community members marched for climate justice as part of Friday for Future’s Global Day of […]
BY GRANT EVANS grant.evans@go.mnstate.edu Minnesota native and MSUM alumnus, Aaron Simmons’ debut album “Third St SW” was released on Aug. 28, and reached number five on the iTunes Country Music […]
BY KATE ALMQUIST kate.almquist@go.mnstate.edu One of the most important aspects of student life on campus is attending events with classmates and peers, but this semester has looked a little different […]
Hello Dragons! We are gearing up for our first print edition of the fall semester! We are excited to bring you a variety of content to stay connected with campus. […]
BY KATE ALMQUIST kate.almquist@go.mnstate.edu The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every community in some way, but small businesses in downtown Fargo have been taking an especially hard hit since having to […]
BY ALEXIS WALSTROM alexis.walstrom@go.mnstate.edu Not only is summer vacation about to start, but with all of the social distancing going on right now, if you’re in a relationship with someone, […]
BY ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu Anne Blackhurst isn’t your friend. I know this may come off as contentious or rude or even needlessly confrontational, however, I believe this is something every […]
BY GRANT EVANS grant.evans@go.mnstate.edu There was a time when the perception of the coronavirus was like a boy band—it’ll stick around for a while, but we’ll have forgotten it in […]
BY ABBY MAKAY abby.makay@go.mnstate.edu Confined to the walls of their homes and offices, educational professionals have taken it upon themselves to single-handedly change each of their courses to completely online-based […]
BY GRANT EVANS grant.evans@go.mnstate.edu On Tuesday, April 21, MSUM will hold its 22nd annual Student Academic Conference (SAC), a conference where students discuss social matters as a means of intellectual […]
BY MERISSA REED merissa.reed@go.mnstate.edu Although the MSUM campus has shut down temporarily during this trying time, the Hendrix counseling services are still here to help. Hendrix counselors, therapists and other […]
BY OLIVIA CLARK olivia.clark@go.mnstate.edu As the rapid spread of COVID-19 plagues the nation, college campuses all across the United States are forced to close and send their students packing their […]
BY JOE KELLER joseph.keller@go.mnstate.edu Not only has the coronavirus weakened the economy, but it has also affected high school sports teams around the area. As it abruptly ended the winter […]
BY: GENEVA NODLAND geneva.nodland@go.mnstate.edu President Anne Blackhurst announced earlier today that over the next three years MSUM will be cutting 10 programs and eliminating 66.5 positions. This is being done […]
BY KATE ALMQUIST kate.almquist@go.mnstate.edu Instead of getting ready to see her artwork displayed in Fargo-Moorhead’s most popular art gallery, Tessa Wick is adapting to a new normal, along with dozens […]
Championships, tournaments and spring season cancellations create a domino effect to all sports governed by the NCAA. BY PHIL MELROE phillp.melroe@go.mnstate.edu Despite setbacks and restrictions due to the coronavirus, MSUM […]
The Advocate is hiring for editorial positions for the 2020-2021 school year. The Advocate offers students a paid opportunity to develop important skills, by working on a dedicated staff of […]
Covid-19 Update To the MSUM Community, The role of The Advocate as a student-run newspaper is stated clearly in our motto: “By the Students, For the Students.” Our job in […]
Local artists reflect on human rights struggles. By: Alex Bertsch alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu On Thursday, I sat among a standing-room-only crowd in the Fargo Theatre’s “Theater #2.” All were there to attend […]
BY GENEVA NODLAND geneva.nodland@mnstate.edu As part of MSUM’s Dragon Frost festivities, the Dragon Entertainment group hosted Battle of the Bands Saturday, Feb. 8. The evening was filled with competition, music […]
BY MADELYN SCHMIDT madelyn.schmidt@go.mnstate.edu A weekly book review column in which I write about classics, newer novels, poetry books, and works by local F-M authors. Welcome to my life as […]
MSUM VP announces cuts to temporary faculty positions BY: Ashley Johnson ajohnson168@my.anokaramsey.edu The new year has not brought answers for several faculty members at MSUM, whose jobs hang in the […]
BY GENEVA NODLAND geneva.nodland@go.mnstate.edu Everyone has their own look, taste and style. Sometimes it’s a part of their identity. One’s personal style can be a great outlet for individualism, creativity […]
BY KATIE BETZ katherine.betz@go.minnstate.edu One of the best pastimes for a college student is exploring a new place. As the Christmas season approaches, people shop online for gifts or visit […]
BY CHASE SCHERR chase.scherr@go.mnstate.edu This year, the Student Union has planned a series of events for the fall semester and is planning on having more events throughout the year. This […]
BY GENEVA NODLAND nodlandge@mnstate.edu Recent concerns with international student job opportunity has sparked a conversation within administration to look into student employment throughout MSUM’s campus. The discussion began within Student […]
BY CHASE SCHERR chase.scherr@go.mnstate.edu With the first semester of this year closing, the Housing staff of MSUM has been looking into the students staying on campus for winter break. The […]
BY KRISANN SCHWANKE krisann.schwanke@go.mnstate.edu Due to our strong attachment to technology, we’ve all wished we could glue our phones to our bodies without looking insane: well, now you almost can. […]
BY MADELYN SCHMIDT madelyn.schmidt@go.mnstate.edu A weekly book review column in which I write about classics, newer novels, poetry books, and works by local F-M authors. Welcome back, fellow book-lovers, to […]
The hot skull that gave us Caucasians BY ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu Race is a social construct. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but I will hedge my bets […]
BY MADELYN SCHMIDT madelyn.schmidt@go.mnstate.edu A weekly book review column in which I write about classics, newer novels, poetry books, and works by local F-M authors. Fellow book-lovers (and non-book-lovers)—hello, and […]
BY KRISANN SCHWANKE krisann.schwanke@go.mnstate.edu The cannabis plant has been used by humans for hundreds of years, so why is CBD only now becoming a national trend? What is CBD? According […]
BY GENEVA NODLAND geneva.nodland@go.mnstate.edu The mobile app TikTok is a growing community with millions of users, and MSUM is home to one of its well-known creators. If you don’t already […]
BY ALEXIS WALSTROM alexis.walstrom@go.minnstate.edu TikTok on the … app? There’s a new mobile application sweeping across the nation that has captured the attention of the entire Generation Z. TikTok is […]
BY GENEVA NODLAND nodlandg@mnstate.edu Higher education numbers show that international student enrollment is decreasing around the nation, including here at MSUM. Even with the continuing decrease, MSUM is pushing forward […]
BY KARI HAAVERSEN kari.haaversen@go.mnstate.edu “What do I love about photography? Everything.” -Chris Walker Meet Chris Walker, an MSUM photography professor. While you can find him in the classroom teaching students […]
BY ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu In April 2019, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party presented their state budget to the Minnesota House of Representatives. Their plan would increase funding for higher education by $305 […]
BY ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu On Sept. 20, people of all ages from the Fargo-Moorhead area turned out to demonstrate at Fargo City Hall as part of the Global Climate Strike. […]
BY KARI HAAVERSEN kari.haaversen@go.mnstate.edu Do you feel that spark of joy when you hold your favorite things? Or are they just items taking up space? Storage space is limited when […]
BY KATIE BETZ betzka@mnstate.edu College is often a time of self-discovery and for some students at MSUM the Enneagram personality test is a great way to learn about yourself. Victoria […]
BY CHASE SCHERR chase.scherr@go.mnstate.edu MSUM has officially reached an increase in undergraduate enrollment this fall. Additionally, graduate enrollment for this year has reached its highest point ever in recent years, […]
BY KATIE BETZ betzka@mnstate.edu International student Kate Bonnett is story-obsessed. An Australian sophomore majoring in theater, Bonnett’s obsession for stories is displayed in her love for her major and for […]
BY GENEVA NODLAND nodlandge@mnstate.edu MSUM is no stranger to the national collegiate trend of declining international student enrollment. Enrollment is going down, but why? In general, MSUM’s enrollment has been […]
BY KARI HAAVERSEN kari.haaversen@go.mnstate.edu What started as a hashtag has become an international movement, one that our environment will thank forever. Many people have heard the term #SaveTheTurtles, but what […]
BY PAIGE ANDERSON paige.anderson@go.mnstate.edu The Dragon Digest announcement of the implementation of graduation fees guided students to contact the registrar’s office with questions. When The Advocate stopped by the registrar’s […]
BY: ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu On July 1, Hendrix Clinic ceased providing medical services, and now will offer expanded mental health care instead. In the past, Hendrix had offered a variety […]
Nonprofit Fargo Clinic Serves MSUM Students in Place of Hendrix BY KATIE BETZ betzka@mnstate.edu Upon Hendrix Clinic making the switch to a counseling-services-only provider, Family HealthCare of Fargo will be […]
Where they went and how they got there BY: GENEVA NODLAND nodlandge@mnstate.edu As of July 1, 2019 Hendrix Clinic & Counseling Center’s medical, pharmacy and laboratory services were discontinued. They […]
Organizers hope to help global change with local action BY: ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu This Friday, in 150 countries, people will walk out of their jobs, homes or schools to demand […]
Accessibility Resources helps students in need of special accommodations achieve their goals BY: PAIGE ANDERSON paige.anderson@go.mnstate.edu With a nearly 200 student caseload, Director of Accessibility Resources Kari Klettke has been […]
Former employees accuse Sodexo of taking malicious actions against union BY: ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.mnstate.edu In July 2010, 39 dining service employees who worked for Sodexo at MSUM voted to unionize. […]
BY: GENEVA NODLAND nodlandge@mnstate.edu Whether you are a Moorhead native or have made your home here throughout years at MSUM, you may be familiar with the businesses that make up […]
Student eating at Kise Commons finds dead mouse in spinach BY: ALEX BERTSCH alexander.bertsch@go.minnstate.edu This video of an unlikely wildlife encounter was posted to the Twitter account of MSUM student […]
BY: KATIE BETZ, katherine.betz@go.mnstate.edu For MacLean Hall, summer brought a serious roof repair project, costing one million dollars. The project included replacing the roof above the bookstore and re-tuck pointing […]
BY: KATIE BETZ, betzka@mnstate.edu Administration has decided to keep the R-4 lot as reserved parking for next school year. MSUM Public Safety Director Ryan Nelson explained why the R-4 parking […]
BY: LOGAN PETERSON, petersonlo@mnstate.edu The phrase, “a long and arduous journey” has been circling through my head. In a good way, if that’s possible. This year was my second at […]
BY: KARI HAAVERSEN, kari.haaversen@go.mnstate.edu Imagine: it’s 5:30 in the morning, and you hear your alarm go off. You get bundled up in your winter coat and any other layers you […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu Student Senate was given the Student Activity Budget Committee’s (SABC’s) recommended allocations for each organization last night, April 25. Senate is set to vote to approve […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu Questions still remain about the controversy surrounding the American multicultural studies (AMCS) program as the spring semester is drawing to a close. Students who are a […]
BY: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu Last night, Student Senate voted to recommend an increase in the fee for incoming students from $90 to $120. The fee, called the “New Student Orientation […]
BY: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu MSUM played a large role in the past few weeks with the flood frenzy surrounding the FM area. Last Tuesday, April 2, MSUM hosted a community […]
BY: GRIFFIN NELSON, nelsongr@mnstate.edu As 17-year-old Los Angeles-native Billie Eilish justly claims in her debut album’s lead single, “you should see me in a crown,” a beastly, bass-centric production that […]
BY: GRIFFIN NELSON, nelsongr@mnstate.edu Sometimes, you just need a vacation. Maybe someplace tropical. Gently swaying palm trees. Sandy beaches. Open skies. A spring break trip to Orlando, Florida, is sure […]
BY: GENEVA NODLAND, nodlandge@mnstate.edu After a long and snow-heavy winter, the FM area is preparing for the rise of the Red River. Fargo started with a goal of 1 million […]
BY: MELISSA GONZALEZ, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu Student Senate voted 13-6 in support of parking lot rate increase recommendation on Mar. 28. The parking recommendations, a yearly review conducted by MSUM’s Facilities, Grounds […]
By: Kylee Meyermeyerky@mnstate.edu Lights. Camera. Objection. Throughout her childhood, Linda (Dietz) Jorgenson’s passion for musical theater grew as she did. At the age of 7, Linda’s mother took her to […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu Last weekend MSUM’s email system migrated to a new platform. Daniel Heckaman, chief information officer and the head of the IT department at MSUM, shed some […]
By Kari Haaversen, kari.haaversen@go.mnstate.edu Between paying tuition, rent, and other expenses, there seems to be little money left for items such as clothing. With this new trend, shopping just got […]
By Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu The crew of the film “No. 19” is reaching the end of production. Brianna Overstreet, production designer for the film, is a senior majoring in film […]
By Ashley Rezachek, rezachekas@mnstate.edu In her 87 years Yvonne Condell has accomplished a lot. Condell’s life has been on the go from a young age. She received her bachelor’s degree […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu 8:27 p.m. Update: According to an email from Jean Hollaar at 8:27 p.m. “Due to expected winter weather conditions, Minnesota State University Moorhead will be closed […]
By: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu Earlier this month, MSUM’s Swim and Dive team traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to compete in the 2018-2019 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Women’s Swimming […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu When you consider spring along the Red River, nets are for fishing, love is possessing four-wheel drive and “break points” come when it’s below zero for […]
JIMMY HAMMARSTEN, hammarstja@mnstate.edu Deep fried, crispy and juicy chicken strips are a staple at restaurants across the nation. Whether you’re a picky 7-year-old or a fully grown man-child, chicken strips […]
BY: ANNA SANDMEIER, Sandmeiean@mnstate.edu Growing up, drawing had always been a part of Franklin Ugochukwu’s life. But not until traveling from Nigeria to Minnesota did he consider drawing to chart […]
By: Autumn Johnson, johnsonau@mnstat.edu College courses are already stressful, so having in-class lectures and an online class can get to be a lot for some people. It is easy to […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu “The medical side of Hendrix has been going more and more and more in the hole,” Brenda Amenson-Hill, VP of Enrollment Management & Student Affairs Enrollment […]
By: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu If you have an Instagram account, then you most likely have seen the recent up-rise of “thrift pages” circulating around. It might have been a few […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu MSUM’s service animal policy went through a review from Jan. 15 to Feb. 12. Little changed about the policy itself, but within the document the name […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu Sports Editor Griffin Nelson provides his analysis of the newest Dragon recruits who signed on for the 2019 season on Wednesday, Feb. 6: FB Hayden Boll: […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu Snow and cold are normal in Minnesota, but in the last few weeks the polar vortex brought a bit more than normal. MSUM has canceled three […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu The door closes quickly, and warm air greets each person who enters the bar. It’s quiet and snowing outside. The hum of conversation buzzes in harmony […]
By: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu MSUM’s dance team traveled to Orlando, Florida last month for the 2019 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship. While the rest of […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu Feb. 16, 10:17 a.m. Update: Though there is no concrete number because crews are still working in the field, there are less than 100 customers who are […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu Online dating can raise a flurry of nerves, annoyances and concerns. Human trafficking probably isn’t one of them, but the Women’s Center hosted a presentation raising […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu Sports Editor Griffin Nelson provides his analysis of the newest Dragon recruits who signed on for the 2019 season on Wednesday, Feb. 6: Jenson Beachy: Perham […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu On Friday night, Spencer Van Beck and Autumn Schaeffer were coronated Dragon Frost King and Queen of 2019. The coronation was held at half time for […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu “HAIR in Concert” is coming to the Hansen theater on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The show was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7, but […]
The Dragonfrost Court nominees have been selected, and votes for royalty are due Friday, Feb. 8 at noon. Students can go here to select their top two candidates. Snow Court Coronation […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu Photos by Alexis Walstrom, walstromal@mnstate.edu Members of the fraternity Kappa Sigma were pied in the face and hair on Jan. 28 for a good cause. Passersby […]
By: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu MSUM hosted artist Joe Sinness last Thursday evening, Jan. 31. Just minutes before Sinness was introduced, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation. The first colloquium of the […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu Kise Commons is back to business as usual after a sprinkler burst earlier this week. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, a water sprinkler burst at the grill […]
By: Lexie Kennedy, kennedyal@mnstate.edu You turn on the TV, switch to ESPN and immediately see a female giving you information about your favorite football team. You say out loud to […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu After being elected to Vice President of Student Senate at the previous week’s meeting, former chair of the legislative and internal affairs committee, Marcus Mergen, chaired […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu Kise Commons is the source of sustenance for those MSUM students who have a meal plan. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the food is anyone’s guess. I have […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu In the days after a student’s death was announced on campus, administration officials recommend students utilize campus health centers if they’re in need of assistance. On […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu Karla Nelson slipped up. The MSUM women’s basketball head coach was on a casual walk around the neighborhood with her dog in early January when she […]
By: Ponny White, whitepo@mnstate.edu The future is women and “together” FM women are letting it be known. Saturday, Jan. 19 women, men and nonbinary locals joined the rest of the […]
By: Autumn Johnson, johnsonau@mnstate.edu Coming to college and living in a small area with someone you may or may not know can be intimidating, especially if you are coming a […]
By Nick Knapper,knapperni@mnstate.edu Great things often start small. The Fargo-Moorhead area has three colleges, none of which has a Division I hockey program. Moorhead High School has a rich history […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu At 2:30 p.m., Jan. 29, a water sprinkler burst in Kise Commons at MSUM due to the cold temperatures. Kise is currently closed for cleanup. According […]
By: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu If you’re a devoted music fan to a singular group or genre, or if you’re always looking for new music to discover, you might just find what […]
by: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu MSUM students living off campus saw the police confrontation related to a campus car theft first hand. The Moorhead Police Department is still investigating the theft […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu Kiley Borowicz’s had no idea how close she was to history. Borowicz’s 37-point game was a point away from MSUM’s single-game scoring record, dating back to […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu The final weeks of school are a total scrum. The MSUM women’s rugby team is well-acquainted with that messiness. The Hummerz, the women’s rugby club on […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu A game created by a college student is being played by students at MSUM. MSUM student Nick McCallum, a sophomore finance major, is one of four […]
By: Alexis Walstrom, walstromal@mnstate.edu Graduating in 2020, like his vision for the future, Zachary Buresh, or Kid Vision, is a junior at MSUM with a passion for making music. He […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu An abbreviated version of this story was edited and published in the Forum of Fargo Moorhead on Dec. 1. It’s difficult to say who experiences more […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away—or, right down the hall in the MSUM Center for the Arts. For three months, Carlos Pacheco, […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu Familiar logos on plastic bags pile up in the hallway between the bookstore and the Dragon Café. The plastic bag recycling challenge is back for its […]
By: Clara Derby, derbycl@mnstate.edu The afternoon of Nov. 7, just a few days after Fargo’s first real snow, proved a fitting day to see The Plains Art Museum’s exhibit, “On Place: […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu “Alright I just have to read this to you guys, otherwise I’m not going to make it through,” Maddie Jo Carlson, Vice President of Student Senate, […]
BY: Laura Bowen, bownela@mnstate.edu Trump is waging a war on journalism—and losing it, too Upon hearing of Jim Acosta being banned from the White House, I was angry. After a […]
By: Jacob Tansen, tansenja@mnstate.edu A long, successful run is nearing its end. Josh Young, 23, is a senior cross-country runner at MSUM. He ran track during his first three […]
By: Nick Knapper, knapperni@mnstate.edu When you build tradition, you also build expectations. Head Coach Karla Nelson is entering her 19th year of coaching MSUM’s womens’ basketball and has yet to have […]
By: Alison Ziegler, ziegleral@mnstate.edu Every year in November the United States celebrates American Indian Heritage Month. This celebration was officially declared in 1990, but MSUM has been hosting their own honorary […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu Photos by Katie Adams One should always employ caution when flaunting the term “historic.” Given the multitude of “firsts” that this game produced for a program […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu According to an online poll by The Advocate on social media, 18.5 percent of 46 respondents use the campus bookstore to buy their class materials. Some […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu (Peyton) Boom. MSUM women’s basketball fought off a shaky opening quarter and exploded to a 95-44 victory over the Minnesota Morris Cougars Friday, Nov. 2 in […]
By: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu Behind every successful athlete there is support, passion, drive–and a diet. There are a lot of different things to think about as a student athlete in […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu Ashleigh Arntson wants you to part with your prom dress. For a good cause. She is one of the co-founders of “If the Dress Fits,” a […]
By Ponny White, whitepo@mnstate.edu On a gloomy Halloween evening amid mortals, witches and batty professors, one feminist rose in the front of a dim lit room. With every gaze locked […]
By: Leah Backstrom, backstrole@mnstate.edu Many students who attend MSUM commute from North Dakota, and in less than a week mid-term elections will be held. For those residents of North Dakota, it’s important […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu MSUM’s first time hosting the Minnesota Out! Campus Conference (MOCC) was a success as students from North Dakota and Minnesota attended over the weekend of Oct. […]
By: Alison Ziegler, ziegleral@mnstate.edu An organization dedicated to ending slavery is hitting the ground running at MSUM. Lee Muellenbach, a senior majoring in psychology, wanted to start a chapter of […]
By: Zach Viney, vineyza@mnstate.edu You’ve probably walked by the blue house before, near the edge of MSUM’s campus on the corner of Seventh Ave. and 10th St. and thought nothing […]
You may have seen twins, but it’s not every day you see twins on the same college football team. And both biology majors. And both aiming to be doctors. Meet […]
On Nov. 6, 2018, MSUM students will have to venture a little further to vote for the first time in six years. Since 2012, MSUM has hosted its polling place […]
Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu Faculty art gives art students inspiration this month at the art gallery. The faculty exhibition “Solid Ground” is on display now until Nov. 1 in MSUM’s Center […]
By: Alison Ziegler, ziegleral@mnstate.edu MSUM offers many opportunities to not only its students but also the surrounding community. One of the ways it does this is through the use […]
November 2: Girls basketball vs. Minnesota-Morris (6 p.m.); Boys basketball vs. University of Jamestown (8 p.m.) Both squads open their season at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse. For the girls, it’s the […]
Alexis Walstrom, walstromal@mnstate.edu What’s it like to make a movie from start to finish? Film Production students at MSUM find this out when they start their senior seminar projects, which […]
Photo by Elliott Stallion on Unsplash In early October, the North Dakota legislature passed a law, supported by the Supreme Court of the United States, that requires voters to provide identification that includes […]
By: Emily Lauinger, lauingerem@mnstate.edu On Sept. 20 Ponny White, an MSUM junior double majoring in multimedia journalism and political science, boarded a plane to Washington, D.C. for a weekend of […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu Head Coach Chad Walthall leans against the padded siding of Nemzek Fieldhouse’s north hoop as MSUM boys’ basketball runs a full-court scrimmage, preparing for a season […]
On Tuesday, Oct. 23, members of MSUM’s Student Senate gathered in the CMU’s Sun Garden Lounge for a meet and greet with their constituents. The “Meet Your Senator” event was […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu On Oct. 4, 2018, Student Senate discussed Rent College Pads, a “Halloween Crawl,” the Minnesota Out Conference, the American Multicultural Studies (AMCS) controversy, the appointment of […]
Last Friday students visited a house about two blocks from MSUM to get a taste of Nepal. Students Internationally Together hosted a meal of free Nepali food. The house was […]
By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu Image submitted by Raymond Rea, picture of Raymond Rea and visiting filmmaker Andrea Meyerson *Names have been changed for privacy. To respect E.’s gender identity, the pronoun […]
By Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu Photos by Melissa Gonzalez MSUM homecoming celebrations ended the week with a bang, or more with a bounce, this year. Students and residents of the Fargo-Moorhead […]
Students and faculty gathered in the Women’s Center on the morning of Friday, Sept. 28 to learn about connections between Mexican food and political activism. Among the attendees were MSUM […]
By: Laura Grimm, grimmla@mnstate.edu In the basement of Langseth Hall, a second move-in day is taking place. The new tenants are aquatic organisms, and their new home is […]
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu On Monday, Sept. 24th, a banner hung in Maclean hall read “R.I.P AMCS, Cause of Death: Campus Neglect” The banner and a written statement were outside […]
MSUM’s Public Safety Department sent an email at the beginning of the school year that warned students of a Level 3 sex offender moving in near campus. Level 3 is […]
The smell of sweat. The squeaking of slipping shoes. Bated breath. The roar of the crowd. Many students competed in Dragon Ninja Warrior, an event sponsored by the Dragon Entertainment […]
Soccer player. Tech-wiz. Entrepreneur. European–meet MSUM’s Annika Greaney. Greaney, 23, is a computer science major and member of the Dragons soccer team. Originally from the United Kingdom, Greaney’s […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu Housing at MSUM is getting a new look. Renovations in East Snarr were completed in August, and students are now enjoying updated living quarters. According to […]
By: Alison Ziegler, ziegleral@mnstate.edu The art gallery in the Roland Dille Center for the Arts opened its doors to debut a visiting art exhibit on Sept. 17. The two […]
By: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu As you may have seen in your email inbox, advising is beginning starting Oct. 1. This is not something you want to trash in your […]
Whether you are an avid theater-goer or not quite sure where the theater on campus is, you’re going to want to keep an eye on Hansen Theatre’s box office this year.
By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu Welcome back to MSUM. Or, if you’re new here, just welcome. I’m excited to be writing this letter. I’m hopeful that we, as The Advocate, […]
By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu Photo submitted by Antonio Johnson A new band with an unusual name is coming to the music scene in Fargo-Moorhead. Naïvety, a new indie rock style […]
By Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu Photo by Katie Adams, adamska@mnstate.edu No matter how heavy the winds howl over Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium, one voice cuts through, full of zest […]
By Zach Viney, vineyza@mnstate.edu Photos by Becca Renslow and Aridasee Tisland “Dragons unite! Take back the night!” students shouted as they marched to raise awareness of violence towards women. On September 20, […]
By: Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu October 6: Football vs. No. 1 Minnesota State-Mankato (2 p.m.) The number one team in the nation comes to town for a homecoming week clash. If […]
By Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu As a local convention comes to town for the weekend, current and former students reflect on their experience with the MSUM Anime Club. Anime Fargo, a […]
By Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu The arduous journey of a student-athlete is burdened by tremendous sacrifice. All athletes exhaust their time, energy, and the most coveted resource on campus—sleep. And […]
Just ask Logan Mann. On Tuesday, Sep. 11, he found himself fighting an opponent in full body armor on MSUM’s Campus Mall. Shouts and the thud of swords hitting shields, […]
The Fargo-Moorhead community came to MSUM’s campus, welcoming applicants as they were sworn in as new citizens in honor of Constitution Day. On Sep. 13, MSUM hosted the annual naturalization […]
“Tonight, it was really about introductions,” said MSUM President Anne Blackhurst, “and making sure everyone around the senate table knows who we are and what we do.” Senate’s second meeting […]
By: Geneva Nodland, nodlandge@mnstate.edu In the back of the CMU on Tuesday evening, multiple representatives from various FM area organizations and a guest from St. Paul sat to talk […]
Kicking off the school year, the Center for the Arts hosted an exhibit featuring MSUM faculty’s favorite collections: anything from thrift store finds to items they are personally connected to […]
By Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu Vice President of Student Senate, Maddie Jo Carlson, chaired her first meeting on the evening of Sep. 6, 2018. “I was terrified,” said Carlson. “I was […]
By Katie Betz, kabetz@mnstate.edu The new “What’s up?” program at the MSUM Planetarium shows and explains heavenly bodies that can be seen in the sky each month. The first event […]
By Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu The Dragons soccer team kicked off their regular season a long way from home—1,427 miles away, to be exact. Departing from Hector International Airport in Fargo […]
To the dismay of most involved, the school year is revving up in its typical intrusive fashion. However, there’s no better device to melt the monotony of homework and lectures […]
The past few years have had an unfortunate increase in aggressive and harmful behavior, both in schools and workplaces. “Run. Hide. Fight.” is a method that has come to the […]
If you’ve ever been involved with a flash mob, you know it takes guts. Now imagine how it feels doing it by yourself and with your eyes shut. Just ask […]
Downtown Fargo, North Dakota, is a favorite hangout spot for MSUM students. With a wide variety of shops, boutiques, restaurants and coffee shops, it’s not hard to see why. Until […]
Ready? Set? Graduate! Professional development doesn’t have to wait until the end of your college career—start now and avoid stress later. It’s common for freshmen to start their time at […]
By Griffin Nelson, nelsongr@mnstate.edu It wasn’t ‘picture perfect’, but the Dragons demonstrated resiliency and plasticity in their Thursday night home opener; characteristics of a seasoned football team on the edge […]
Laura Grimm grimmla@mnstate.edu Kappa Sigma gave students a run for their money last Saturday. The fraternity hosted the first-ever 5K for the Honor Flight on April 21, raising their goal […]
John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu Former Dragons wide receiver Damon Gibson has a chance to do what only 2 percent of college football seniors do: make it to the NFL. Gibson wrapped […]
Anna Landsverk landsveran@mnstate.edu At Thursday night’s Lavender Graduation, a few dozen students, staff and faculty members from three of the four area schools gathered to recognize their LGBT+ graduating students. […]
Anna Landsverk landsveran@mnstate.edu In a section of the CMU ballroom on April 12, a quiet but critical discussion was happening around sexual violence on college campuses. The community listening session […]
Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu Much to the dismay of Harry Potter fans around the world, it is impossible to travel to the United Kingdom and study at Hogwarts, the fictional school […]
Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu In the weather entry of MSUM (10-18, 3-7 NSIC) softball’s second game against Minot State (20-14, 7-7 NSIC) yesterday, you will find a simple, yet descriptive […]
Logan Peterson petersonlo@mnstate.edu It may not be November, but a campaign of a different stripe is happening on campus. This week launched the elections for Student Senate, and from the […]
John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu For the fourth time in his career, senior MSUM track and field athlete Brian Huber is an All-American. Huber secured the honors with his third place finish […]
Laura Grimm grimmla@mnstate.edu If you want to live longer, you should volunteer. I grew up volunteering. Whether it was through church or school or just my mom’s insistence, I volunteered […]
Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu Taco Bell has been my go-to destination to satisfy my late-night cravings for years. YEARS. In high school, I would periodically send that one a.m. “You up?” […]
Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu When college students go to Texas for spring break, it is hard not to assume their time will be spent on the sandy beaches of South Padre […]
Geneva Nodland nodlandge@mnstate.edu Spring semester is in full swing with advising and registration approaching quickly. The question is whether MSUM students feel they have the tools to guide them on […]
Logan Peterson petersonlo@mnstate.edu “They keep telling me I’m going to hell,” junior Jes Kalina said. “They” are the World Mission Society Church of God, also known as the church of […]
John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu After four, decorated years filled with far more ups than downs, the tremendous college basketball career of Tanner Kretchman has come to an end. As a freshman, […]
Anna Landsverk landsveran@mnstate.edu Spring break may have just ended, but students already need another break. Luckily, the next long weekend is only two weeks away. Unluckily, it may not be […]
Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu Summer school. Ugh. There was a clear connotation that came with those two words in high school. No matter the reason students attended class from June to […]
Laura Grimm grimmla@mnstate.edu Instead of spending spring break relaxing, a group of more than thirty students donated their time helping people around the country. Students Today, Leaders Forever (STLF) was […]
Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu In the midst of her senior year, Ricquel Ramsbottom is relishing her last competitive tennis experience. Leading the MSUM tennis team as the lone senior and upperclassman, […]
Melissa Gonzalez gonzalezme@mnstate.edu One very important body part was the focus of a fundraising effort for a local non-profit organization: the vagina. Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Campus Feminist Organization (CFO) […]
John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu The MSUM Dragons women’s basketball team opened the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference/Sanford Health Tournament with a 70-53 win over Southwest Minnesota State at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse. It […]
John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu As a member of both the football and track team, sophomore corner back and hurdler Zach Sweep is emerging as a multisport star at MSUM. Track and […]
Emily Freeman freemanem@mnstate.edu For the audience sitting in the Comstock Memorial Union on Feb. 2, Friday night was not just another drag. Instead, the MSUM Dragon Entertainment Group and the […]
John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu It has been a long, illustrious tenure for Dragons women’s head basketball coach, Karla Nelson. The three-time Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year has never […]
BY: John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu Amidst a hot streak, the MSUM women’s basketball team has hit its stride. On Dec. 8, the Dragons were defeated at home by the University of […]
Melissa Gonzalez gonzalezme@mnstate.edu After decades of campaigns to bring awareness to sexual assault and harassment victims, it was the rebirth of “Me Too” on Twitter that finally broke the dam. […]
Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu Much to the dismay of Harry Potter fans around the world, it is impossible to travel to the United Kingdom and study at Hogwarts, the fictional school […]
Laura Grimm grimmla@mnstate.edu It’s no secret. The ability to code is one of the most sought after skills in today’s society, and five computer science students are doing their part […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu Going to college, Monica Vega never considered she’d become a record holder. Vega, a junior defensive specialist/libero for the Dragon’s volleyball team, finishes the season ranked […]
By Anna Landsverk landsveran@mnstate.edu In a boisterous room of the CMU, students are deciding the fate of the world—or at least they’re trying to. On Nov. 4-5, 18 students from […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu In the Battle for the Axe, Bemidji State chopped down the Dragons. The Beavers (8-3) defeated the Dragons (5-6) in the final game of the season, […]
By Krissy Ness nesskr@mnstate.edu A new mentorship system is helping diverse students succeed in our community. Students and staff from SPECTRUM and the Rainbow Dragon Center have come together with […]
By Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu Being a successful college student is tough enough. Now, imagine you just returned home from the front lines of military service and want to get an […]
By Geneva Nodland nodlandge@mnstate.edu Bitter wind blew the heavy snow around Monday night, but the CMU held a much warmer feeling as Red Weather, the campus literary magazine, held a […]
By Anna Landsverk landsveran@mnstate.edu Flying cars, 3D-printed organs and brand-new crosswalks. Wait, what? When universities imagine their futures, it involves less hoverboarding and more resurfacing pavement. And in 2010, when […]
By Geneva Nodland nodlandge@mnstate.edu Although el Día de los Muertos is a day of remembrance for lost loved ones in Mexican culture, it is also festive and unique. That’s how […]
By Anna Landsverk landsveran@mnstate.edu After former Public Safety Director James “Jim” Schumann left suddenly in October, the search is on to replace him. However, the position will likely stay open […]
By Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu During World War I, a group of soldiers turned friends returned to Central Missouri State Teachers College in 1920 with hopes to continue their wartime camaraderie […]
By: John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu Travaun Coad picked up the rock at a young age, and now finds himself as a standout on MSUM’s basketball team. Coad made his way to […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu On a chilly day in Moorhead, the Dragons remained hot offensively. The Dragons (4-5) came away with a convincing 51-19 win over the University of Mary […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu On a day when temperatures hovered in the mid-20s, the Dragons women’s soccer team fell short of a win on “Senior Day.” Losing 2-1 to the […]
By Laura Grimm grimmla@mnstate.edu Students are exhausted. Two years ago, the administration got rid of the fall breather in order to honor Veteran’s Day. The breather came the Monday after […]
By Geneva Nodland nodlandge@mnstate.edu We all know that love can hurt—but sometimes love can hurt us on purpose. On Oct. 23, the Women’s Center held a brown bag meeting to […]
By Logan Peterson petersonlo@mnstate.edu It all started last Tuesday. I, with my naïve confidence, boasted that I could survive off of only carrots for a month. Photo courtesy of Logan […]
By: John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu As practice opened last week, both the Dragons men’s and women’s basketball teams are excited about the familiar faces and the newcomers in each system. The […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu Before every game, home or away, senior quarterback Demetrius Carr gestures to the sky. Running onto the turf while pointing to the heavens, Carr honors his […]
By Emma Vatnsdal vatnsdalem@mnstate.edu In 1690, Benjamin Harris published the first newspaper in the American colonies, titled Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick. A lot has changed since then, and […]
By Krissy Ness nesskr@mnstate.edu Long weekdays turn into long weekends of getting coffee, pulling papers from the printer and standing on street corners holding signs during rush hour—but this is […]
By Paulina Glowacki glowackipa@mnstate.edu Poetry and passion collided in the Glasrud Auditorium. Motivational speaker and poet Odd?Rod from Jacksonville, Florida, made an appearance at MSUM on Oct. 16. Photo courtesy […]
By Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu If you were to stroll through the Center for the Arts and hear the sound of tight harmonies coupled with a vocal percussionist, you may think […]
By Jessica Colby and Anna Landsverk Armed with chalk, buttons, dye and enthusiasm, SPECTRUM and its partner organizations flooded campus with activities to bring out the rainbow in everyone. MSUM’s […]
By Trevor Theis theistre@mnstate.edu Past Dragons reveled in never-ending nostalgia as they came to celebrate the milestone of a central building on campus. On Oct. 7, students, alumni and faculty […]
By Erin Chace chaceer@mnstate.edu MSUM has been graced by the presence of Scottish royalty. Director of Theatre Arts Craig Ellingson brought Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” to Gaede Stage. Having directed […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu With a full house, a beer garden and a large number of distinguished MSUM alumni on hand for homecoming, Minnesota-Duluth came into Moorhead and spoiled the […]
By: John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu The Highway 75 Rock will remain in Moorhead for another year as the Minnesota State Moorhead women’s soccer team ended its game at a 0-0 draw […]
By: John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu The MSUM women’s soccer team came up short in a hard-fought battle against Augustana on Sunday, losing 1-0. The Dragons fell to 1-5-1 in the Northern […]
By Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu On a dry campus, creating an environment that attracts students late on a Friday night can be a challenge, but one MSUM student organization specializes in […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu As the rain poured down on Scheels Field, and fans ran for cover, MSUM squeaked out a 21-20 victory over Concordia-St Paul. The Dragon’s built up […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu Rainbow piñatas and shoelaces, both part of MSUM’s Play With Pride game. Developed by the LGBT Coaches and Allies Member Group along with the United Soccer […]
By Laura Grimm grimmla@mnstate.edu Take Back the Night helped survivors of sexual assault find their voices Wednesday night. The event focused on ending the stigma of speaking out against sexual […]
By: John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu Even though the Dragons didn’t earn a victory in its first home football game, spirits were high and thirst was quenched. Dragon Fire and MSUM Athletics […]
By: Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu Maybe it is easy to identify problems and develop quick solutions for unjust situations, but without the right training, those ideas for change will never come […]
By: Emma Vatnsdal vatnsdalem@mnstate.edu The walkways of MSUM’s campus mall were alive with the sounds of students eagerly anticipating the opportunities with different clubs and student organizations. DragonFest, a one-day […]
By: Laura Grimm grimmla@mnstate.edu Gina Holdvogt has a head in her freezer. A butter head, that is. This past summer, the MSUM sophomore was selected as a finalist for Princess […]
By: Aaron Simmons simmonsaa@mnstate.edu When college students participate in extracurricular activities, the majority join a club or student organization. For Saad Janjua, an MSUM senior and public safety officer, his […]
By: Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu The MSUM Dragons fell 51-35 in its home opener to the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs. In a tale of two quarterbacks, one was sharp while the […]
By: Anna Landsverk landsveran@mnstate.edu Actors brought waves of emotion to their audiences with their technically difficult production of “Metamorphoses.” From April 5 to 8, the MSUM theater department brought to […]
By: Kayleigh Omang & Anna Landsverk omangka@mnstate.edu landsveran@mnstate.edu Two months after a student senate member was accused of making a racist comment, a resolution is finally being reached. In late […]
By: Kayleigh Omang omangka@mnstate.edu I’m going to be straight with you—as hard as being editor-in-chief was, saying goodbye was even harder. We as college students are at a time in […]
By Mikaila Norman normanmi@mnstate.edu Ignoring the frigid air and brisk wind, Prior Lake native Kim Ahern and her son Joe gazed up at MSUM’s resident two-headed, fire-breathing dragon. The metal […]
By Haley Foster fosterha@mnstate.edu The MSUM women’s basketball team is having the season of a lifetime—one that’s consistently landing coaches, players and the team in the record books. “We’ve accomplished […]
By Anna Landsverk landsveran@mnstate.edu Once a year, the general public is invited to walk the labyrinthine hallways of the Center for the Arts (CA) to engage in a wide variety […]
By Kayleigh Omang omangka@mnstate.edu The entrepreneurial program at MSUM is one of only two undergraduate entrepreneurial programs for non-business majors in the United States. “Today our region’s number one […]
Jessica Colby colbyje@mnstate.edu The Dragon women’s swimming and diving team broke numerous pool records and swam lifetime bests at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Championships hosted in Rochester, […]
By Kaitlin Adams adamska@mnstate.edu As one of the largest student organizations on campus, the Dragon Entertainment Group (DEG) hosts dozens of events for students each year. “The Dragon […]
Kayleigh Omang omangka@mnstate.edu Although the week was cold, Dragon pride burned brightly during DragonFrost week, thanks to the Dragon Entertainment Group. The annual celebration kicked off Monday, Feb. […]
By John Miller millerjoh@mnstate.edu Shooting threes, playing unselfishly, good defense and overcoming a tough game schedule have been the essential aspects for MSUM men’s basketball this season. Despite […]
By Kayleigh Omang omangka@mnstate.edu On Feb. 3, students and professionals gathered in the Comstock Memorial Union Ballroom to strut their DRAGon stuff. Energy filled the room as Cobbers, Dragons, […]
By Kaitlin Adams adamska@mnstate.edu In five short years, Love Your Melon has grown to a nationwide organization by selling apparel and donating hats to cancer patients for every item […]
By Laura Grimm grimmla@mnstate.edu Armed with protest signs and pink hats, roughly 4 million U.S. women marched in the largest single-day protest in this country’s history on Jan. 21, […]
BY TAIMOOR SATTI sattita@mnstate.edu The outstanding defensive performance by the Dragons helped MSUM to earn a homecoming victory and they will now keep the Red River Valley Showdown Trophy for […]
BY CARLY DESANTO desantoca@mnstate.edu The protest taking place on the Standing Rock reservation near Bismarck, North Dakota against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) has caught the interest of media and […]
by Kayleigh Omang omangka@mnstate.edu Food trucks, yard games, kayaking, canoeing, and the Johnny Holmes Band crowded the First Avenue Bridge in Moorhead for the Bridge Bash on Sept. 8. […]
Starting off the first game of the season, junior quarterback Demetrius Carr begins to run the ball. Carr rushed 76 yards against Wayne State. by John Miller • photos by Kayleigh Omang […]
by Kayleigh Omang omganka@mnstate.edu FargoConnect held its third annual conference in the FargoDome on Tuesday, Aug. 30, hosted by The Flint Group. The conference aimed to provide information on communications and technology […]
by Samantha Stark & Ellen Rossow starksa@mnstate.edu • rossowel@mnstate.edu A former Student Senate member is filing a lawsuit against his student government. Paralegal studies and computer science senior Jamaal Abegaz is taking members of […]
by Josie Gereszek gereszekjo@mnstate.edu It was Christmas Day in 2008 when Saru Pokharel’s flight from Nepal landed in north Fargo at a snow-covered Hector airport. She stepped off the plane in […]
by Quinn Fenger fengerqu@mnstate.edu Beyoncé needs little introduction. The “Queen B” of pop and ruler of modern female empowerment, she’s also half of one of the biggest celebrity power couples around […]
by Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu As the Major League Baseball season swings into its full momentum, so too do many area students’ cheers for the Minnesota Twins. But athletic training junior Shunichi […]
by Tyler Jensen jensenty@mnstate.edu The paths MSUM’s current Student Body President, junior Sean Duckworth, and its President-elect, senior Chris Bergman, took to their positions are certainly different. California-born Duckworth, a […]
by Mattie Hanson hansonma@mnstate.edu When English professor Jill Frederick isn’t grading papers and lecturing, she’s spending hours caring for cats in downtown Fargo’s Cats Cradle Shelter. “I am a crazy cat […]
by Ellen Rossow rossowel@mnstate.edu MSUM’s Film Loop is hosting its second annual Red River Film Festival April 30. The fest offers high school students in North Dakota, South Dakota and […]
by John Miller millerjo@mnstate.edu Dragon diver Emily Pascavis may be done with her career at the collegiate level, but she’s looking forward to competing well after graduation. Pascavis began her diving […]
by Kelsey Ketterling ketterlike@mnstate.edu Students can spend months, even years, putting together presentations for each spring’s Student Academic Conference at MSUM. The event gives students the opportunity to present their work […]
by Danielle Tharaldson and Ashley Tuttle theraldsoda@mnstate.edu • tuttleas@mnstate.edu This year marks 400 years since William Shakespeare’s death. Cities worldwide are honoring the anniversary with festivals, exhibitions and staged productions. In early 2016, […]
by Mattie Hanson hansonma@mnstate.edu Fargo thespians will take the stage as their version of the creepy and kooky Addams family, Friday. Based on Charles Addam’s comic strip and the television show and […]
by Josie Gereszek gereszekjo@mnstate.edu Baking bread is like walking a tightrope. A balancing act both art and science, one wrong move can be detrimental. The variables can seem endless — […]
Women’s and gender studies program pioneer Sylvia Morgan stands and waits to speak at a 1971 Equal Rights Ammendment debate she attended with students in Bismarck. by Kelsey Ketterling ketterlingke@mnstate.edu […]
by Samantha Stark starksa@mnstate.edu His days were spent wandering the hallways of Langseth, basking in sunlight, eating raspberries and watching kids squish their faces against his enclosure. MSUM’s unofficial mascot […]
by Mattie Hanson hansonma@mnstate.edu Since even before spring break, MSUM’s theater department has been “Working” hard on its upcoming theatrical production. The large cast of 24 is still in the process […]
by Tyler Jensen & Nathan Hlavka jensenty@mnstate.edu • hlavkana@mnstate.edu At 12 stories high, Nelson Hall, or “The Beer Can,” as it’s known to many, is the most noticeable — and perhaps notorious […]
by Tori Feldman feldmanto@mnstate.edu Netflix is probably the word most students would use to describe their spring breaks, but elementary education junior Maria Edelman has a different story. She used her […]
by Mattie Hanson hansonma@mnstate.edu Alumna Emily Beck vividly remembers driving with her family to the movie theater to see “Jurassic Park” when she was 11. “I remember what I was wearing,” […]
by Ellen Rossow rossowel@mnstate.edu While a spring break in Florida is traditionally spent on a beach, basking in the southern sun, the Dragon softball team spent its week off sunbathing on […]
by Ellen Rossow rossowel@mnstate.edu As spring break approaches and graduation comes into view, students strive to get recognized by career-making professionals. After winning a local award, some are one step […]
by Tyler Jensen jensenty@mnstate.edu He may be 7,000 miles from home, but Nepal is never far from Lok Pokhrel’s mind. Pokhrel is an advertising and public relations professor at MSUM and […]
by Josie Gereszek gereszekjo@mnstate.edu A tiny desk, a good tune and a YouTube channel. For the last two years, National Public Radio has set these as criteria in offering thousands […]
by Mattie Hanson hansonma@mnstate.edu MSUM film seniors are feeling the pressure. In order to graduate this spring, the prospective film professionals must produce films for their capstone course. The class allows […]
by Martin Schlegel schlegelma@mnstate.edu From Uppsala, Sweden, to Moorhead, Minnesota, MSUM football’s latest international recruit is overjoyed to be a Dragon. Given a scholarship and already enrolled this semester, offensive […]
by Kit Murray murrayki@mnstate.edu Over the course of two years, recent MSUM graduate Lydia Nicholson has successfully launched Two Pines Photography in the F-M area. When Nicholson was 9, her grandmother […]
By Kelsey Ketterling ketterlingke@mnstate.edu MSUM alumna Elise Parsley’s book, “If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, DON’T!,” is ninth on the New York Times Best Seller’s list […]
by Ellen Rossow rossowel@mnstate.edu While MSUM athletes prepare for spring championships, Brandon Qual prepares for tournaments of his own at his dual-monitored computer desk. Qual, a business administration major and pro […]
Dragon basketball soars toward conference championship by Martin Schlegel & Anthony Schnabel schlegelma@mnstate.edu • schnabelan@mnstate.edu Update: The men beat the University of Mary by a wide margin, 89-65. The Dragons improve to 30-4 […]
by Kit Murray murrayki@mnstate.edu Taylor Peterson, aka Pike, is known best in the Fargo-Moorhead area for his role as Big 98.7’s morning show host. The MSUM advertising alumnus started working […]
by Kelsey Ketterling ketterlike@mnstate.edu Alumnus and Uber driver Dan Haglund gives rides to all kinds of people — from Netflix’s Trailer Park Boys to four men dressed as Santa Claus. “I […]
by Mattie Hanson hansonma@mnstate.edu The theater department is ready to open its next production this week, Sarah Ruhl’s interpretation of the love story “Eurydice.” Senior Nora Flaherty is directing the […]
Alumna opened first tattoo studio in downtown Moorhead by Samantha Stark starksa@mnstate.edu For Anita Burbeck, “tattooing is no longer just fun. It’s an obsession.” At the start of her career 30 […]