TOP 5 Sporting Events in November

November 2: Girls basketball vs. Minnesota-Morris (6 p.m.); Boys basketball vs. University of Jamestown (8 p.m.)

Both squads open their season at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse. For the girls, it’s the beginning of their campaign for a fourth straight 20-win season and a return trip to the NCAA Regionals. For the boys, the game against Jamestown begins a redemption tour coming off their first losing season under Head Coach Chad Walthall.

November 10: Football vs. St. Cloud State (1 p.m.)

MSUM football wraps up their pleasantly successful season with a senior day

clash with St. Cloud State. Depending on how the weeks leading up play out, this game could have serious NCAA Division II playoff implications on hand for both teams.

November 27: Swimming & Diving vs. Northern State (5:30 p.m.)

Boys basketball returns from a trip across the border to Vancouver to host Mayville State as their last non-conference opponent.

November 30: Swim & Dive: Dragon-Cobber Invite (11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday)

Swimming and Diving welcomes crosstown rival Concordia to Nemzek pool for the annual Dragon-Cobber Invite.

November 30: Wrestling vs. Northern State (7 p.m.)

Dragon wrestling hosts their first meet of the year, a uniquely early Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matchup against Northern State.

