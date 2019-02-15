MSUM Alum Conor Lee Promotes First Album Release

By: Melissa Gonzalez, gonzalezme@mnstate.edu

The door closes quickly and warm air greets each person who enters the bar. It’s quiet and snowing outside, but the hum of conversation buzzes in harmony with the music playing over the speakers and draws people in from the street.

It’s Dempsey’s jazz night in downtown Fargo, and four of MSUM’s own alumni are on the stage.

“Welcome to Dempsey’s, welcome to jazz night. Thank you all for coming. I know it’s not the nicest out, so thanks for choosing us over staying home … My name is Conor Lee and, for lack of a better name, this is the Conor Lee Quartet.”

Lee takes a step back, counts a few beats and plays “Otaku Blues,” a song that’s part of his recently released album, “Adapt.”

“Adapt” was officially released on Jan. 16 of this year. There are 12 tracks in all with a guitar bass duet, four instrumental preludes written by Lee, and seven full band tracks.

His bandmates accompany him under the green lights on the bar stage. It’s a Monday night and although the bar is not packed shoulder-to-shoulder, the band has a substantial audience that grows as the show goes on.

Lee, from Fergus Falls, Minnesota, graduated from MSUM with a degree in jazz studies. Since graduating, he’s solidified his place in a growing music scene in the Fargo-Moorhead community.

The music scene is strong, with venues across the city, spilling into West Fargo as well. Punk, metal, hip-hop and cover bands are everywhere, but Lee and his band offer something different with their experience in jazz.

Since graduating, Lee has been lucky enough to stay connected with his field. Aside from regularly performing around town with various local artists, he teaches at Amped School of Music and at Flatland Guitars.

Lee is calm and soft-spoken. There is a sense of modesty and deliberation as he talks about himself and his achievements.

“Right now, I’m essentially doing what I like to do. I get to perform, I get to write and I get to teach,” Lee said. “It’s very fortunate that I get to do all three of those things.”

The task of creating his album “Adapt,” what he has called his brainchild, started at the beginning of 2018.

“I was very goal-oriented. I had a whole whiteboard with goals that I wanted to achieve. One of them was the album. I just felt like it was the right time,” Lee said.

After a period of heavy research, the project took off months later when Lee was approached by Chris Schuster, a friend with home engineering equipment who offered to help take on the task.

Together, Lee, Schuster and the rest of the Quartet tore apart Schuster’s living room and worked tirelessly to perfect the album.

“It’s incredible. I guess I’m biased, but it does not sound like a living room,” Lee said.

Lee’s experience with music started in middle school. Both of his parents had musical backgrounds, and Lee’s friends were also involved with playing.

Generational differences between his parents and his friends influenced his musical tastes. The Beatles, The Who and Green Day were Lee’s favorite bands.

Lee’s bread and butter of music was power pop-driven, with catchy guitar riffs and the unapologetic use of three chords common in pop music. But later, Lee wanted to expand his musical scope.

Jazz created a new world for him. Lee has been influenced by art since he was young, and he compares the variety of jazz music to a rainbow of colors.

“It’s kind of like when you have a kid and they’ve only been using the Crayola box with 12 crayons, but then he’s handed the 164 box and he kinda goes wild,” Lee said. “Before I was into music I really wanted to go to art school. I was into painting and drawing so color has always been a thing that’s interesting to me. So, I guess I learned how to color through sound instead.”

At Dempsey’s, the audience claps as Lee and his quartet flow into another piece from the album. People young and old move toward the stage and dance with smiles on their faces.

The quartet is tight-knit, as each member is an MSUM alumnus. Lee, Andrew Nelson, Evan Geiger and Mathew Tinjum went to school together and helped each other grow.

After the show, Geiger reflected on the value of his experience with the quartet and the making of the album.

As the bass player, Geiger contributed musically to “Adapt,” but he also helped engineer it. After the recording sessions with Schuster, Geiger took on the task of mixing the music for the 12 songs together.

“It feels rad. It took a while, debating on how loud the guitars are on measure 83 of track seven, going back and forth on little things for six or seven months. But now you can just pull it up on Spotify which is really weird, but cool.”

Lee has taken full advantage of social media and offers his album on a variety of platforms including Youtube Spotify, Apple music, CD Baby and Amazon, as well as physical CD copies.

Now that his album is released, Lee’s focus is on promoting the album and figuring out what his new creative goals are. Until that is decided, Lee will continue expressing himself creatively and picking up musical opportunities whenever and wherever he can.

