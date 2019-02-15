Xcel Energy Currently Shutting Down Around 975 Moorhead Customer Gas Lines for Repairs

By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu

Feb. 16, 10:17 a.m. Update: Though there is no concrete number because crews are still working in the field, there are less than 100 customers who are without heat. These customers were not available to let Xcel employees in their homes last night or early this morning, according to according to Matt Lindstrom, Media Relations Specialist at Xcel Energy.

Feb. 15, 5:40 p.m. Update: According to a press release at 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, Xcel Energy plans on restoring heat to the affected Moorhead customers by late tonight. Over 100 Xcel employees are working on repairing equipment and notifying affected customers. They will be going door-to-door restoring service and relighting pilot lights after the repairs are complete.

In order to relight pilot lights, Xcel Energy requires someone 18 years or older to be home to allow employees to enter the residence and remain until the work is finished. They will make arrangements to return to homes which are unable to meet this requirement after making initial visits to all affected households.

Knutson Campus Center at 624 9th Ave. S. on Concordia campus has been made available for people to remain warm and safe.

On Feb 14 at around 11 p.m. a City of Moorhead snowplow struck an Xcel Energy gas regulator at 16th Ave. S. and 8th St. S. After assessing the damage, Xcel Energy workers determined that they would need to shut off gas to approximately 975 Moorhead customers starting around noon today. The issue is affecting Moorhead customers West of 8th St. S., according to an Xcel employee.

Xcel Energy employees are currently going door-to-door in the area to explain the situation to those affected and make necessary disconnections for repairs.

Temporary heaters are being distributed after 3:30 p.m. today in Mugaas Plant Operations Center located at 901 8th St. S according to Matt Lindstrom, Media Relations Specialist at Xcel Energy.

“Crews are on the scene working as quickly and safely as possible to repair the damage and restore service,” according to a press release on Feb. 15. “Our customers’ safety is our top priority.”

In the release, Xcel Energy reminded customers to leave their homes immediately if they detected a “sulfur or ‘rotten egg’ smell inside or near your home.” They then advise customers to call them at 1-800-895-2999. In the case of an emergency, they advise customers to contact 911.

The Advocate will continue to update this story as events develop.

