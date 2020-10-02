Community Members March for Climate Justice

PHOTOS BY DARIAN CLARK darian.clark@go.mnstate.edu

On Sept. 25, Red River Valley Climate Action and other community members marched for climate justice as part of Friday for Future’s Global Day of Climate Action. The march began at Island Park, and continued to Fargo City Hall, the Forum Building, the office of Senator John Hoeven, and the Moorhead City Hall. Participants marched to demand that both Fargo and Moorhead leaders declare a Climate Emergency, and begin planning for an immediate transition to clean energy.

“We must come together to show our steadfast support for immediate climate action and fight to ensure no one is left behind,” Red River Valley Climate Action wrote of the event on Facebook. “Especially our energy workers and rural communities who currently depend on fossil fuel profits.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...