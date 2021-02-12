A COVID-19 Valentine’s Day: How To Celebrate Safely In A Pandemic

BY: KATE ALMQUIST, KATE.ALMQUIST@GO.MNSTATE.EDU

Just like all of the other holidays and significant events over the past year, Valentine’s Day will look a little different this time around. With most of the world trying to get back to normal and vaccines slowly being distributed, it feels like we’re in a weird in-between stage of our new COVID-19 world and our old, normal lives. However, it’s still important to take precautions and to do our part in keeping ourselves and others safe.

So, whether you spend Valentine’s Day with someone special, with your friends, or just by yourself, here are some COVID-19 friendly ways to celebrate the holiday.

Make A Homemade Dinner (Or Order Takeout from Your Favorite Restaurant)

To go out for a big, fancy dinner is one of the most popular ways to spend Valentine’s Day and although it may not be exactly the same this year, it’s still possible to participate in this festive tradition. Instead of eating out, spend some quality time in the kitchen and cook your own favorite meals. It could be as simple as spaghetti and meatballs or as fancy as a full, three-course meal. Whatever sounds good to you. Or, if you really crave your favorite restaurant, order from their takeout menu and take it home to enjoy. You’ll still get the feel of eating out, but from the safety and comfort of your own home. Either way, don’t forget the Valentine’s Day treats for dessert!

Give Yourself a Self-Care Day

Valentine’s Day is about all kinds of love, not just romantic, and that includes self-love. So, if you’re on your own for the day, treat yourself to an at-home spa day. Take a break from any work or school stress, and just give yourself some time to relax. You could take a nap, try a face mask or run a bubble bath. Anything you want to do that you maybe wouldn’t normally allow yourself time for.

Have Your Own Dance Party

Bummed that most bars and clubs are still closed or have limited capacity? As long as you have a living room and a phone or speaker, you can create that experience at home! You can play the latest Valentine’s Day playlist on Spotify, or just play your personal favorite songs. Try to limit who you invite to the party to just close friends and roommates or remember there’s no shame in a party of one. Either way, it’s the perfect way to have some fun, find that sense of normalcy, and do it all while at home and COVID-19 safe.

Movie Night

There’s nothing more suitable to do on Valentine’s Day than to watch some classic rom-coms. With a large majority of movie theaters still closed, it’s the perfect opportunity to have a cozy movie night from the comfort of your own home. There are endless options for romantic comedies, but here’s a few fun, light-hearted love stories to get you started.

Valentine’s Day (2010): An obvious choice based on the name, but a great option, nonetheless. This movie follows interweaved couples and singles in Los Angeles as they deal with the pressures and expectations of Valentine’s Day.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018): A feel-good, contemporary love story based on the bestseller novel that follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family for the first time.

Love, Simon (2018): A modern, come-to-age film that follows teen Simon Spier as he navigates high school and deals with the highs and lows of accepting his sexuality.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018): A modern classic based on the bestselling teen novel that follows Lara Jean after her secret love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on both her social and love life.

No matter what you do, remember that Valentine’s Day is just another day and there’s no need to stress. This day is not just about romantic love, but also love for your family, your friends, yourself, or anything and everyone you care about. So, feel free to celebrate in whatever way your heart desires.

