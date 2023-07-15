Public Point of View: An Unscientific Poll on Marijuana Use

By Emmanuel Aneke

Editors Note: This story includes discussions of drug use and may contain foul language. While it has been edited through Associated Press Guidelines, some readers may find this offensive. This story was submitted to The Advocate through Chris Walker’s Digital Storytelling class, it is part of a ten-part series of stories examining Minnesota’s legalization of Marijuana. Each story investigates the background and implications that come with the legalization. The series, which began on April 28th, will run until May 5th. The final three stories will be released July 15th through the 17th.



Emmanuel Aneke interviews people from across the Fargo Moorhead area about their thoughts on the legalization of Marijuana, and their thoughts on the drug itself.

