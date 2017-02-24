Dragon Frost

Kayleigh Omang

omangka@mnstate.edu

Although the week was cold, Dragon pride burned brightly during DragonFrost week, thanks to the Dragon Entertainment Group.

The annual celebration kicked off Monday, Feb. 6 with office decoration judging and the Snow Court reveal. Other events throughout the week included a mac’n’cheese bar, battleship H2O (below), an ice cream social, a mug crawl, a mentalist performance and tailgating.

Acro Lites and Acro II, two acrobatic groups, performed during the halftimes at the Go Pink with Dragons basketball games Friday night (far right). The basketball games also included activites for kids during timeouts and halftime games for MSUM students.

The week ended Saturday night with coronation and a celebration afterward. The nominees for snow court were: Leah Hoekstra, Amaris Garcia, Ali Hoffman, Maddie Carlson, Henry Von Ohlen, Ryan Bredeson (right,) Noah Roddy and David Hoeschen.