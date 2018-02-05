Feeling the love on a limited budget

Do you have a ton of love but no money?

Commonly referred to as a Hallmark holiday, Valentine’s Day was created to make money off the general public by selling overpriced flowers and chocolates. This societal pressure to spend an absurd amount of money on gifts for friends, family and significant others is overwhelming.

In college, this pressure only increases, while the size of your wallet decreases. The good news is there are many sweet, interesting and cheap things you can do with your significant other or group of friends.

Here are 10 Valentine’s Day ideas that won’t break the bank:

1. “Romance Under the Stars”

Spend the night cuddled under the stars at MSUM’s planetarium. Their Valentine’s Day show runs Feb. 10-14 at 7 and 8 p.m.

2. Indoor Picnic

Since going to the park isn’t an option, build a fort inside and enjoy salad, sandwiches and desserts with your favorite movies or music playing in the background.

3. Scavenger Hunt

Hide facts about yourself or pieces of your favorite memories together around your home, campus or neighborhood and have them lead to a dinner date. Your partner will enjoy learning new things about you or remembering the great times you’ve already shared.

4. Ice Skating

If the weather is nice, bundle up and lace on your ice skates. You’ll be having so much fun you won’t even realize that you’re exercising.

5. Baking

Spend the afternoon baking your favorite sweet treats together. You don’t have to be expert bakers, and it’ll make for adorable Instagram photos!

6. Spend the Night In

This one’s casual and never gets old. Go for a classic movie night, or break out some board games and compete with each other.

7. Get Dressed Up

Go out to dinner, even if you end up at Perkins or McDonald’s. It’ll be memorable taking cutesy pictures together while enjoying the laid-back atmosphere.

8. Craft Night

If you or your partner is the crafty type, find some heart-filled ideas on Pinterest and take time to reminisce about all those elementary school Valentine’s Day parties.

9. Spa Night

Grab your friends and head to the spa for an afternoon and enjoy a facial, massage or mani/pedi. If that’s too pricey, set up a spa at home (or in your dorm room) and have a girls’ night. Valentine’s Day is about spending time with the people you love, including friends.

10. Visit an Animal Shelter

Who doesn’t love animals? There are a bunch of local shelters that are always looking for volunteers. Spend the afternoon helping out animals in need and maybe even take one home with you.

