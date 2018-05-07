Thank you, Advocate: My last day as the AdvoDad

BY AARON SIMMONS

I’m running out of words to say, and I’m running out of things to write.

Frankly, I’m tired. Our adviser, Deneen Gilmour, informed me that being the editor-in-chief was going to be difficult. Actually, I believe her exact words were, “During the first six weeks, you’re going to feel like you’re running around like a chicken with your head cut off.” She was right. It has been a long year.

Worthwhile? Absolutely. A struggle? No doubt about it.

To be clear, the struggle was not due to a lack of knowing what I was doing or getting myself into. Through my previous work experience and my training at MSUM, I was technically well-prepared to tackle the task of being in charge of a college newspaper.

The struggle has been mental. Balancing the duties of being the “Chief” (that’s what the staff calls me, along with “AdvoDad”) with taking 18 credits each semester has been detrimental to my mid-week sleep schedule. On top of that, I play music at various bars and restaurants across Minnesota and North Dakota multiple weekends a month. I also played for the club volleyball team this year.

There is no rest for the wicked.

The bags under my eyes are packed and ready to leave. Spending five years completing a four-year undergraduate degree added an extra year of less responsibility. For that, I am thankful. However, that extra year has been a toll on my bank account. For that, I am less thankful.

Still, my time with The Advocate has been extremely enjoyable. I have written 25 articles for the paper since September 2017, and I can see concrete improvement in my writing with each story as the amount of editing marks continually decreases.

I can’t wait to utilize the writing, photography and management skills I have learned within the walls of Flora Frick 254A.

Lastly, I have to thank my coworkers. Without a supportive and competent staff, this year would’ve been so much harder. We had fun in the office every Friday, and we consistently put out quality content. It was an absolute treat to be a part of such a great group.

Thank you all for paying attention as we tried to keep written journalism relevant.

