To the dismay of most involved, the school year is revving up in its typical intrusive fashion.

However, there’s no better device to melt the monotony of homework and lectures than an escape into a mass of like-minded individuals and school spirit.

Dragon athletics are up and running, and the new campaign promises excitement and zealous competition within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

Don’t miss these athletic events throughout the month of September.

September 9: Women’s Soccer vs. Northern State (2 p.m.)

The lady Dragons open up NSIC conference play on their own field as the Northern State Wolves come to town. The Dragons will look to avenge a tough loss last year decided by an own goal.

What to watch for: The Dragons will look to shut down one of the NSIC’s most prolific attackers in Northern State senior Darian Leschewski. She has three goals on the young season and finished last season with First Team All-Conference honors.

The Dragons’ goalie situation is in a state of flux, but freshman Kayleigh Sedlacek had a solid showing in the non-conference bouts, tallying 12 saves.

September 15: Football vs. Northern State (3 p.m.)

Dragons football returns home from a trip to Minnesota-Duluth and attempts to lay their own Northern State ghosts to rest following last year’s 28-20 loss that the Dragons were in position to steal until the final minute.

What to watch for: The Dragons’ committee rushing attack looked dangerous in their opener against Minnesota-Crookston, and Northern State has struggled early in the season stopping their opponents on the ground, allowing 5.2 yards per carry.

If healthy, look for MSUM’s junior running back Herman Gray to break loose a couple long runs, opening up the play action passing game for junior quarterback Bryce Meehl.

September 28: Women’s Soccer vs. Upper Iowa (3 p.m.) & Women’s Volleyball vs. Minnesota State University-Mankato (6 p.m.)

A Dragons sports double dip.

In the early afternoon, Dragons soccer takes on Upper Iowa in a mid-season NSIC clash.

Then head over to Nemzek Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. to cheer on the volleyball team, who will be facing Minnesota State University-Mankato.

What to watch for: Minnesota State-Mankato volleyball has started the season 8-1. Junior hitter Morgan Olson has produced gaudy numbers in the first nine matches, registering 141 kills for an impressive 4.41 kills per set. The Dragons will need sophomore Kylie Kanswischer and junior Kaylyn Jenkins to have their blocks up for the entirety of the match.

September 30: Women’s Soccer vs. Winona State (Parents Day)

The Dragons wrap up the month with Parents Day, a celebration of the time and dedication the families of college athlete’s display for their kids.

What to watch for: Last year’s competition with Winona State ended in a 0-1 overtime loss, as Dragons Soccer continues their revenge tour in 2018.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...