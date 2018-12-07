Top 5 sporting events December/January

BY: GRIFFIN NELSON, nelsongr@mnstate.edu



December 14: Womens’ basketball vs. University of Mary (5:30 p.m.); Mens’ basketball vs. University of Mary (7:30 p.m.)

First up, the girls return to Nemzek Fieldhouse for the first time since Nov. 2 after posting a 4-2 record out of conference against stiff competition. Then Coach Walthall and the boys are back in town to a face Marauders team that the Dragons split 1-1 with last season.

January 12: Womens’ basketball vs. Minnesota Crookston (3:30 p.m.); Mens’ Basketball vs. Crookston

As the student body returns from the holiday break, the mens’ and womens’ basketball squads host a doubleheader to ring in the new school year.

January 18/19: Swimming & Diving at Dragon Invite (6 p.m./9:30 a.m)

The Dragons play host to their own invitational, taking place at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo.

January 26: Wrestling vs. Upper Iowa (2 p.m.)

Wrestling hosts its first home meet in over a month after a trip to California featuring two separate meets to begin 2019.

January 31: Wrestling vs. St. Cloud State (7 p.m.)

After travelling for the better part of two months, the wrestling team plays hosts for the second week in a row, this one against last year’s undefeated national champions, St. Cloud State.

