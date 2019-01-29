Kise Temporarily Closes Down After Sprinkler Bursts

By: Katie Betz, betzka@mnstate.edu

At 2:30 p.m., Jan. 29, a water sprinkler burst in Kise Commons at MSUM due to the cold temperatures. Kise is currently closed for cleanup.

According to Wade Eddy, the retail manager for Sodexo at MSUM, Kise will reopen as soon as they receive clearance from the Moorhead Fire Department.

“The Moorhead Fire Department is currently in Kise and waiting on the sprinkler system people,” Eddy said.

The extent of the water damage is not known at this time.

Sarah Stensland, sous chef at Kise, was in the kitchen when the fire alarm went off.

“I walked out and just saw water pouring out of the ceiling,” Stensland said. She explained that the sprinkler burst over the fryers in the grill.

“Luckily we have a lot of safety systems set in place so once anything triggers that fire alarm system all of our safety equipment shuts everything down. The gas lines get shut off, it just shuts itself down to prevent anymore damage and danger,” Stensland said.

Staff members are working to clean up the mess left by the water. When they are cleared by the fire department, they hope to open up the Home line, Simple Servings and salad bar so that students can come in and eat, Stensland said.

According to Kaleen Krueger, Assistant Area Director for Housing, Kise will reopen at 4:30 p.m.

The Advocate will provide more information as it becomes available.

