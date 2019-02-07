Dragonfrost Royalty Vote Ends Feb. 8
The Dragonfrost Court nominees have been selected, and votes for royalty are due Friday, Feb. 8 at noon. Students can go here to select their top two candidates.
Snow Court Coronation will be held on Feb. 8 at Nemzek.
If you haven’t decided yet, here are the members of this year’s court:
Katie Condit
Year: Freshman
Major/Minor: Early Childhood Education & minor in Special Education
Hometown: Austin, MN
Presley Gonnerman
Year: Sophomore
Major/Minor: Advertising and Public Relations with minors in Mass Communications and Media Analysis
Hometown: Benson, MN
Allie Maas
Year: Freshman
Major/Minor: Entertainment Industries and Technology, Business; English
Hometown: Eagan, MN
Spencer Van Beck
Year: Freshman
Major/minor: Elementary Inclusive Education with minors in psychology and special education
Hometown: Freeport, MN
Anna Joyce
Year: Freshman
Major/minor: Psychology
Hometown: West Fargo, ND
Autumn Schaeffer
Year: Sophomore
Major/minor: Paralegal and certificate in American Sign Language
Hometown: West Fargo, North Dakota
Andrew Lenz
Year: Sophomore
Major/minor: English and Mass Communications
Hometown: Cottonwood, Minnesota
Other court nominees include Felicity Hauff and Sid Thompson.