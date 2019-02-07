Dragonfrost Royalty Vote Ends Feb. 8

The Dragonfrost Court nominees have been selected, and votes for royalty are due Friday, Feb. 8 at noon. Students can go here to select their top two candidates.

Snow Court Coronation will be held on Feb. 8 at Nemzek.

If you haven’t decided yet, here are the members of this year’s court:

Katie Condit

Year: Freshman

Major/Minor: Early Childhood Education & minor in Special Education

Hometown: Austin, MN

Presley Gonnerman

Year: Sophomore

Major/Minor: Advertising and Public Relations with minors in Mass Communications and Media Analysis

Hometown: Benson, MN

Allie Maas

Year: Freshman

Major/Minor: Entertainment Industries and Technology, Business; English

Hometown: Eagan, MN

Spencer Van Beck

Year: Freshman

Major/minor: Elementary Inclusive Education with minors in psychology and special education

Hometown: Freeport, MN

Anna Joyce

Year: Freshman

Major/minor: Psychology

Hometown: West Fargo, ND

Autumn Schaeffer

Year: Sophomore

Major/minor: Paralegal and certificate in American Sign Language

Hometown: West Fargo, North Dakota

Andrew Lenz

Year: Sophomore

Major/minor: English and Mass Communications

Hometown: Cottonwood, Minnesota

Other court nominees include Felicity Hauff and Sid Thompson.

