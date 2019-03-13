UPDATE: Administration Closes Campus Mar. 14 Due to Expected Weather Conditions

By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu

8:27 p.m. Update: According to an email from Jean Hollaar at 8:27 p.m.

“Due to expected winter weather conditions, Minnesota State University Moorhead will be closed on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Only employees identified as essential should report to work. Check www.mnstate.edu for updates.”

After a conference call at 2 p.m. today, Mar. 13, MSUM administration is still deciding whether the winter storm will affect campus opening tomorrow, Mar. 14. Another call is scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight, which could lead to a decision by 9 p.m.

The call, a regular step in preparation for bad weather, included F. Adnan Akyüz, North Dakota State Climatologist; Jean Hollaar, Vice President for Finance & Administration at MSUM; and administration from North Dakota State University (NDSU), Minnesota State Community and Technical College Moorhead (M State), and public K-12 schools in the area.

Hollaar said this call gives the administration insight into what the forecast means, and what other schools in the area are planning.

The National Weather Service predicts snow accumulation of up to five inches tonight, along with freezing rain and winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts of 50 mph. Tomorrow they predict another one to two inches of snow, along with more freezing rain and wind.

“If we’re going to close we try to make that decision as soon as possible,” President Anne Blackhurst said. “But we could make it tonight, or it could be very early tomorrow morning.”

If campus is closed or has a delayed opening the administration will put out an official notice. If a decision is not reached during the 8 p.m. call, another call will be scheduled for 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. MSUM policy states that a decision must be made by 5:30 a.m. the day of any closure at the latest.

MSUM has had three closures (Jan. 29, 30 and Feb. 7) and two late starts (Jan. 24 and Feb 8) so far this semester.

The Advocate will continue to provide updates as information is made available.

