Student Senate Ballots Closing Today at 4:30 p.m.

By Logan Peterson

Friday, April 12, is the last day to vote in the Student Senate elections. The ballots close at 4:30 p.m. today.

Contested positions include Senator for Humanities and Social Sciences seat with Sebkewongel Dage and Khalid Nakelly both running; the College of Science, Health & the Environment seat with Arsema Mekonnen and Ethan Gerbig running; the College of Business and Innovation seat with Michael Hajostek, Khalid Nakelly and Haroon Al Hayder running; and the International Student Senator seat with Mohamed Conde and Mohammed Azad running.

All other positions, including the four executive seats, only have one option to vote for, or a write-in field. The Senator-at-Large positions have three candidates running for 12 total seats.

This year’s ballot has one issue—constitutional changes—that requires a student vote. A brief summary of the changes are included here:

“1. Various grammatical updates.

Updating language to match Students United’s governing documents. Clarifying the qualifications for chair positions. Updating expectations for the executive team members to meet with university officials.”

To approve these changes, Student Senate needs at least 5% of eligible student voters to cast a ballot on the matter. This is around 300 students, according to discussions in last week’s senate meeting.

Eligible student voters can access the ballot online with their student IDs.

A full list of candidates is included here:

William Hagen: President

Maryan Adepitan: Vice President

Jill Maahs: Secretary

Emily Deglman: Treasurer

Mohamed Conde: International Student Senator

Mohammed Azad: International Student Senator

Baylee Hanson: College of Education and Human Services

Ethan Gerbig: College of Science, Health & the Environment

Arsema Mekonnen: College of Science, Health & the Environment

Seblewongel Dagne: College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Khalid Nakelly: College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Michael Hajostek: College of Business and Innovation

Anna Njie: College of Business and Innovation

Haroon Al Hayder: College of Business and Innovation

Ritu Pandey: Senator-at-Large

Nico Arias: Senator-at-Large

Bijeta Gurung: Senator-at-Large

