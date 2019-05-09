Cure for the Common Loneliness

BY: ANNA GRINDELAND, annagrindeland@go.minnstate.edu

Nearly 70% of university students battle loneliness during their college years according to the 2016 National College Health Assessment. You may be familiar with this feeling. I am too. But I want to tell you that these four (or so) years do not have to be spent alone.

My story is not unique. As a transfer student, I saw MSUM as my opportunity to have a fresh start. But, like many other transfer students, I lived off-campus. I felt like I missed the opportunity to make friends from day one. For the last five years, I have felt very alone.

While I reflect on my college career—from dropping out to finding academic success at MSUM—what I should feel is a sense of accomplishment. But like many others, I have felt lonely. As busy as we get with school and work, there was time when I could have attended a movie night or looked for a club that pertained to my interests rather than my major. Looking back, there were so many missed connections. I spent so much time thinking I should be a member of certain clubs, even try writing for the Advocate. There is so much more to do here at MSUM outside of what you think you should be doing. Take a look at Dragon Central. There is no shortage of opportunities to meet new people.

As a soon-to-be graduate, I feel the need to impart some wisdom onto students who may be feeling the same way I have. You are not the only one feeling alone.

I’m writing this to ask new students, living both on and off-campus, to try new things while you go to school. Take advantage of every opportunity that you can. While these don’t have to be the best years of your life, you don’t have to go through them feeling alone.



