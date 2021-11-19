RENOWNED FLUTE PLAYER DARREN THOMPSON BRINGS NATIVE AMERICAN MUSIC AND HISTORY TO THE SUN GARDEN LOUNGE November 19, 2021 · by msumadvocate · in A & E, Online Exclusives, Photo Galleries, Photography. · Images by Tylar Frame: tylar.frame@go.minnstate.edu Native American flute player Darren Thompson performs for a small crowd in the Sun Garden Lounge at the CMU. Photo by Tylar Frame. Thompson recounts the history of a song he’s about to perform. Photo by Tylar Frame. The audience applauds after Thompson finishes his first song. Photo by Tylar Frame. A student records as Thompson plays. Photo by Tylar Frame. Thompson shows off another of his flutes. Photo by Tylar Frame Thompson uses the time between his songs to teach the audience pieces of Native American history. Known to many as the “Navajo,” Thompson says that this name was forced upon the tribe. “Navajo” actually means “thief.” The tribe’s ancient title is “Dine,” meaning “people of the earth.” Photo by Tylar Frame. Another student takes a video as the sounds of Thomspon’s flute echo through the lounge. Photo by Tylar Frame. Thompson shows off another of his many flutes. He explains the anatomy of it, and why it’s able to make the sounds that it does. Photo by Tylar Frame. The audience quietly enjoys Thompson’s performance. Occasionally, passersby will stop to listen for a moment. Photo by Tylar Frame. Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... Related