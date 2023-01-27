MSUM Takes on Trunk or Treating

By: Kathryn Wilkowski kathryn.wilkowski@go.mnstate.edu

For the first time, community members got to take part in campus activities through Trunk or Treating. This event took place in the Wellness Center parking lot. Many different organizations, sports teams, and departments came together to create a special memory for the many kids that gathered.

Trunk or treating was put on through the youth outreach program at MSUM and Housing and Residential Area Director, Prince Paige.

“We had something like this at my previous university. So, I thought this would be something really good to reach out to all the kids and people of the community,” Paige explained.

Along with the copious amounts of candy surrounding the wellness center parking lot, there were outdoor games, face painting sessions, and a haunted trailer all free for the Moorhead community to enjoy.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday, so I wanted to spread a little joy to everyone,” Paige said.

With the great turnout, Prince Paige hopes for a new tradition here at MSUM with more activities in the future.

To stay in tune for future activities put on by the outreach program as well as other organizations, view Dragon Central on the MSUM website or download the Corq app.

Students working at Trunk or Treating. Photo by Katy Wilkowski

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...