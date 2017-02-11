Wrestling round-up.Wrestling loses to tough conference opponents

By john miller

The Dragon wrestling team fell to the No. 23-ranked Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks wrestling team. The Mavericks defeated the Dragons 22-18 on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Nemzek Fieldhouse.

ith that loss, the Dragons fell to 3-6 overall, and the Mavericks improved to 6-3 overall.

o. 3-ranked Senior Blake Bosch defeated Mankato’s Paul Selman in the 133-pound match to earn his 20th win of the season.

enior Isaac Novacek improved to 12-10 for the season with his 6-4 victory over Mankato’s Logan Saltou in the 157-pound class.

lso winning matches for the Dragons were sophomore Dylan Connell at 149 and senior Nader Abdullatif at 285, both by pinning. Abdullatif improved to 14-7 on the season and Connell improved to 12-10.

he Dragons fell 38-3 to the No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State University Huskies in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 18 in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

ith the loss, MSUM fell to 0-3 within the NSIC and 3-7 overall. St. Cloud State improved to 2-0 within the NSIC and 10-1 overall.

he lone victory in the meet for MSUM came from Bosch, who defeated SCSU’s Mike Rhone in the 133-pound class. Bosch improved to 21-1 on the season.

he Huskies had five wrestlers who were ranked in the top six in the nation in their lineup against the Dragons.

he Dragons’ next match occurs on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. when they host Northern State.