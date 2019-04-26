Student Senate Receives SABC Allocation Recommendation, Set to Vote for Approval May 2

By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu

Student Senate was given the Student Activity Budget Committee’s (SABC’s) recommended allocations for each organization last night, April 25.

Senate is set to vote to approve the allocations next week, May 2. Their recommendation will then go to President Anne Blackhurst for final approval.

The final proposed allocation amount for fiscal year 2020 is $2990.00 more than the amount allocated in financial year 2019.

A full chart can be found here, or you can view the amounts allocated to each organization in the table below.

Name of Organization/Program Total $ Requested for Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Received for Fiscal Year 2019 Category SABC Final Proposed Allocation Difference final Round vs FY 19 Percentage Difference Collegiate DECA $25,291.44 $3,100.00 Competing Org $2,750.00 -$350.00 89% Cricket Club N/A $0.00 Competing Org $- #DIV/0! Dragon Club Baseball $9,536.16 $6,362.00 Competing Org $6,048.00 -$314.00 95% Dragons Club Tennis $4,122.75 $4,000.00 Competing Org $3,616.00 -$384.00 90% Fencing Club $1,871.20 Competing Org $1,506.00 $1,506.00 #DIV/0! Hockey Club $12,818.25 Competing Org $7,158.00 $7,158.00 #DIV/0! Mens's Rugby $15,988.00 Competing Org $7,270.00 $7,270.00 #DIV/0! Model UN $2,751.00 $1,300.00 Competing Org $1,163.00 -$137.00 89% Volleyball Club $3,345.43 $450.00 Competing Org $2,895.00 $2,445.00 643% Womens Lacrosse Club $14,732.54 $6,254.00 Competing Org $7,000.00 $746.00 112% Womens Rugby Club $15,965.09 $7,400.00 Competing Org $7,181.00 -$219.00 97% Mens Club Soccer Terra Firma $7,172.00 $3,200.00 Competing Org - Late $3,200.00 $- 100% Delta Zeta Sorority $2,145.63 $500.00 Greek Life $450.00 -$50.00 90% Gamma Phi Beta Sorority $2,825.00 $500.00 Greek Life $450.00 -$50.00 90% Greek Life $1,500.00 $1,250.00 Greek Life $1,150.00 -$100.00 92% Kappa Sigma Fraternity $4,718.05 $700.00 Greek Life $519.00 -$181.00 74% Panhellenic Council $670.00 $400.00 Greek Life $350.00 -$50.00 88% Sigma Tau Gamma N/A $700.00 Greek Life -$700.00 0% Accounting Club $838.00 $400.00 Organization $400.00 $- 100% Actuarial Science Club $342.60 $225.00 Organization $100.00 -$125.00 44% Ad Club N/A $160.00 Organization -$160.00 0% African Student Union $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Organization $1,400.00 -$1,100.00 56% AIGA Dragons $3,763.04 $382.00 Organization $22.00 -$360.00 6% Alpha Lambda Delta N/A $220.00 Organization -$220.00 0% American Indian Student Association $9,285.00 $3,000.00 Organization $3,000.00 $- 100% Asian Multicultural Organization $1,850.00 $1,100.00 Organization $1,100.00 $- 100% Association of Computing Machinery $685.40 $300.00 Organization $300.00 $- 100% Association of School Psychology $100.00 $100.00 Organization $50.00 -$50.00 50% Athletes In Action N/A $300.00 Organization -$300.00 0% Athletic Training Students Association $6,770.16 Organization $- $- #DIV/0! Beta Gamma Sigma $1,000.00 $385.00 Organization $385.00 $- 100% Black Student Union $5,440.00 $3,500.00 Organization $3,000.00 -$500.00 86% Blackfriars N/A $40.00 Organization -$40.00 0% Campus Crusade for Christ $1,825.00 $300.00 Organization $300.00 $- 100% Campus Feminist Organization $1,950.00 $1,508.00 Organization $1,500.00 -$8.00 99% Chemistry and Biochemistry Club $5,475.00 $170.00 Organization $300.00 $130.00 176% Chinese Club $2,795.00 $1,270.00 Organization $1,170.00 -$100.00 92% Cinethusiasts $2,515.16 $1,000.00 Organization $1,075.00 $75.00 108% CODE N/A $350.00 Organization -$350.00 0% College Republicans $2,200.00 $505.00 Organization $150.00 -$355.00 30% Colleges Against Cancer N/A $300.00 Organization -$300.00 0% Communicators in Action $670.00 $237.00 Organization $255.00 $18.00 108% Construction Management Society $4,705.00 $70.00 Organization $200.00 $130.00 286% Counseling and Student Affairs (CSAO) $2,012.40 $940.00 Organization $780.00 -$160.00 83% Criminal Justice Association $452.98 $90.00 Organization $250.00 $160.00 278% Dance Marathon $450.00 $400.00 Organization $400.00 $- 100% Dragon Anthropological Association $3,692.00 $160.00 Organization $260.00 $100.00 163% Dragon Society of Social Work $450.00 $407.00 Organization $50.00 -$357.00 12% Economic Society $3,717.40 $460.00 Organization $460.00 $- 100% Ethiopian Students Association N/A $500.00 Organization -$500.00 0% Film Loop $1,650.00 $1,100.00 Organization $1,000.00 -$100.00 91% Financial Management Association $3,624.00 $613.00 Organization $300.00 -$313.00 49% Gamers' Club $360.00 Organization $200.00 $200.00 #DIV/0! GEO Club $1,637.50 $90.00 Organization $400.00 $310.00 444% Golden Key International Honour $530.00 Organization $300.00 $300.00 #DIV/0! Health Care Leadership $410.00 Organization $400.00 $400.00 #DIV/0! Hispanics of Multicultural Excellence $2,120.00 Organization $700.00 $700.00 #DIV/0! History Club $64.00 $100.00 Organization $64.00 -$36.00 64% Illustration Guild N/A $360.00 Organization -$360.00 0% International Justice Mission $830.00 Organization $500.00 $500.00 #DIV/0! InterVarsity Christain Fellowship $1,702.20 Organization $350.00 $350.00 #DIV/0! Japan Club $340.00 Organization $290.00 $290.00 #DIV/0! Kawa Tatsu Yosakoi Dance (KTYD) $600.00 $500.00 Organization $100.00 -$400.00 20% League of Dragons N/A $325.00 Organization -$325.00 0% Love Your Melon $373.00 Organization $- $- #DIV/0! Lutheran Campus Ministry (LCM) $300.00 $140.00 Organization $275.00 $135.00 196% Marine Ecology Club $3,669.89 Organization $400.00 $400.00 #DIV/0! Math Club $307.24 $89.00 Organization $200.00 $111.00 225% Moorhead Catholic Campus Ministries $13,994.50 $275.00 Organization $500.00 $225.00 182% MSPAM $375.00 $300.00 Organization $200.00 -$100.00 67% Muslim Student Association $770.00 Organization $450.00 $450.00 #DIV/0! National Art Education Association (NAEA) $2,811.90 $300.00 Organization $174.00 -$126.00 58% National Assoc for Music Education (NAfME) $3,420.00 $75.00 Organization $250.00 $175.00 333% National Society of Leadership and Success $950.00 $600.00 Organization $600.00 $- 100% Nepali Student Association $2,250.00 Organization $1,400.00 $1,400.00 #DIV/0! NSSLHA/Collegiate SERTOMA $419.00 $415.00 Organization $400.00 -$15.00 96% Pakistan Student Association $3,430.00 Organization $400.00 $400.00 #DIV/0! Percussive Arts Society Moorhead $2,720.00 $450.00 Organization $250.00 -$200.00 56% PLACE $725.00 Organization $500.00 $500.00 #DIV/0! Pre-Health Professionals (PHP) $433.00 $288.00 Organization $400.00 $112.00 139% Project Management Group $527.00 $325.00 Organization $375.00 $50.00 115% PRSSA $7,055.00 $350.00 Organization $450.00 $100.00 129% Psychology Club/Psi Chi $4,492.00 $880.00 Organization $880.00 $- 100% Red Weather $915.00 $400.00 Organization $400.00 $- 100% Rock Climbing Club $2,114.00 $1,200.00 Organization $570.00 -$630.00 48% SCEC $2,162.20 $390.00 Organization $500.00 $110.00 128% Sigma Lambda Chi $450.00 $400.00 Organization $400.00 $- 100% Society of Physics Students $1,050.00 $115.00 Organization $200.00 $85.00 174% Society of Professional Journalists N/A $100.00 Organization -$100.00 0% SoEIT Productions $2,160.00 $1,100.00 Organization $1,100.00 $- 100% Solfire Pop A Cappella $1,000.00 $500.00 Organization $500.00 $- 100% SPECTRUM $4,003.04 $980.00 Organization $280.00 -$700.00 29% Students Internationally Together $510.00 $300.00 Organization $200.00 -$100.00 67% Students Today Leaders Forever $425.00 $375.00 Organization $300.00 -$75.00 80% Sustainable Students Association $2,086.31 $1,000.00 Organization $600.00 -$400.00 60% Swing Dance Club $1,250.00 $600.00 Organization $600.00 $- 100% The Eleven $500.00 $449.00 Organization $150.00 -$299.00 33% The Wildlife Society (TWS) $2,662.00 $82.00 Organization $100.00 $18.00 122% Tri Beta (BBB) $2,500.00 $830.00 Organization $500.00 -$330.00 60% Web Design and Development Club (WDD) N/A $350.00 Organization -$350.00 0% Bridges International $210.00 $80.00 Organization - Late $200.00 $120.00 250% Ceramic Guild $6,200.00 $90.00 Organization - Late $- -$90.00 0% Celebration of Nations $6,400.00 $6,000.00 Student Life $5,100.00 -$900.00 85% Collaboration $5,000.00 Student Life $- #DIV/0! Diversity Programming Focus Application Process $6,000.00 $6,000.00 Student Life $3,500.00 -$2,500.00 58% Dragon Entertainment Group $123,101.00 $111,550.00 Student Life $110,000.00 -$1,550.00 99% Dragon Pep Band $11,750.00 $4,000.00 Student Life $3,500.00 -$500.00 88% DragonFest $5,600.00 $4,000.00 Student Life $3,500.00 -$500.00 88% DragonFrost $3,860.00 $3,420.00 Student Life $3,000.00 -$420.00 88% Emergency Funding $2,000.00 Student Life $- #DIV/0! Homecoming $12,160.00 $9,500.00 Student Life $9,000.00 -$500.00 95% KMSC Dragon Radio $17,025.04 $13,500.00 Student Life $10,000.00 -$3,500.00 74% Planetarium N/A $0.00 Student Life $- #DIV/0! Nemzek Pool (Open Swim) $7,451.00 $7,000.00 Student Life $5,000.00 -$2,000.00 71% OSA Activities Resource Center $750.00 $750.00 Student Life $500.00 -$250.00 67% Post Season $10,000.00 Student Life $- #DIV/0! Student Senate $28,805.60 $27,000.00 Student Life $26,000.00 -$1,000.00 96% The Advocate $17,020.00 $10,000.00 Student Life $12,000.00 $2,000.00 120% Travel and Supplemental Funding Process $106,000.00 $106,000.00 Student Life $106,000.00 $- 100%

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...