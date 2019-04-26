News

Student Senate Receives SABC Allocation Recommendation, Set to Vote for Approval May 2

By: Logan Peterson, petersonlo@mnstate.edu

Student Senate was given the Student Activity Budget Committee’s (SABC’s) recommended allocations for each organization last night, April 25.

Senate is set to vote to approve the allocations next week, May 2. Their recommendation will then go to President Anne Blackhurst for final approval.

The final proposed allocation amount for fiscal year 2020 is $2990.00 more than the amount allocated in financial year 2019.

A full chart can be found here, or you can view the amounts allocated to each organization in the table below.

Name of Organization/ProgramTotal $ Requested for Fiscal Year 2020Budget Received for Fiscal Year 2019CategorySABC Final Proposed AllocationDifference final Round vs FY 19Percentage Difference
Collegiate DECA$25,291.44$3,100.00Competing Org$2,750.00-$350.0089%
Cricket ClubN/A$0.00Competing Org$-#DIV/0!
Dragon Club Baseball$9,536.16$6,362.00Competing Org$6,048.00-$314.0095%
Dragons Club Tennis$4,122.75$4,000.00Competing Org$3,616.00-$384.0090%
Fencing Club$1,871.20Competing Org$1,506.00$1,506.00#DIV/0!
Hockey Club$12,818.25Competing Org$7,158.00$7,158.00#DIV/0!
Mens's Rugby$15,988.00Competing Org$7,270.00$7,270.00#DIV/0!
Model UN$2,751.00$1,300.00Competing Org$1,163.00-$137.0089%
Volleyball Club$3,345.43$450.00Competing Org$2,895.00$2,445.00643%
Womens Lacrosse Club$14,732.54$6,254.00Competing Org$7,000.00$746.00112%
Womens Rugby Club$15,965.09$7,400.00Competing Org$7,181.00-$219.0097%
Mens Club Soccer Terra Firma$7,172.00$3,200.00
Competing Org - Late
$3,200.00$-100%
Delta Zeta Sorority$2,145.63$500.00Greek Life$450.00-$50.0090%
Gamma Phi Beta Sorority$2,825.00$500.00Greek Life$450.00-$50.0090%
Greek Life$1,500.00$1,250.00Greek Life$1,150.00-$100.0092%
Kappa Sigma Fraternity$4,718.05$700.00Greek Life$519.00-$181.0074%
Panhellenic Council$670.00$400.00Greek Life$350.00-$50.0088%
Sigma Tau GammaN/A$700.00Greek Life-$700.000%
Accounting Club$838.00$400.00Organization$400.00$-100%
Actuarial Science Club$342.60$225.00Organization$100.00-$125.0044%
Ad ClubN/A$160.00Organization-$160.000%
African Student Union$2,500.00$2,500.00Organization$1,400.00-$1,100.0056%
AIGA Dragons$3,763.04$382.00Organization$22.00-$360.006%
Alpha Lambda DeltaN/A$220.00Organization-$220.000%
American Indian Student Association$9,285.00$3,000.00Organization$3,000.00$-100%
Asian Multicultural Organization$1,850.00$1,100.00Organization$1,100.00$-100%
Association of Computing Machinery$685.40$300.00Organization$300.00$-100%
Association of School Psychology$100.00$100.00Organization$50.00-$50.0050%
Athletes In ActionN/A$300.00Organization-$300.000%
Athletic Training Students Association$6,770.16Organization$-$-#DIV/0!
Beta Gamma Sigma$1,000.00$385.00Organization$385.00$-100%
Black Student Union$5,440.00$3,500.00Organization$3,000.00-$500.0086%
BlackfriarsN/A$40.00Organization-$40.000%
Campus Crusade for Christ$1,825.00$300.00Organization$300.00$-100%
Campus Feminist Organization$1,950.00$1,508.00Organization$1,500.00-$8.0099%
Chemistry and Biochemistry Club$5,475.00$170.00Organization$300.00$130.00176%
Chinese Club$2,795.00$1,270.00Organization$1,170.00-$100.0092%
Cinethusiasts$2,515.16$1,000.00Organization$1,075.00$75.00108%
CODEN/A$350.00Organization-$350.000%
College Republicans$2,200.00$505.00Organization$150.00-$355.0030%
Colleges Against CancerN/A$300.00Organization-$300.000%
Communicators in Action$670.00$237.00Organization$255.00$18.00108%
Construction Management Society$4,705.00$70.00Organization$200.00$130.00286%
Counseling and Student Affairs (CSAO)$2,012.40$940.00Organization$780.00-$160.0083%
Criminal Justice Association$452.98$90.00Organization$250.00$160.00278%
Dance Marathon$450.00$400.00Organization$400.00$-100%
Dragon Anthropological Association$3,692.00$160.00Organization$260.00$100.00163%
Dragon Society of Social Work$450.00$407.00Organization$50.00-$357.0012%
Economic Society$3,717.40$460.00Organization$460.00$-100%
Ethiopian Students AssociationN/A$500.00Organization-$500.000%
Film Loop$1,650.00$1,100.00Organization$1,000.00-$100.0091%
Financial Management Association$3,624.00$613.00Organization$300.00-$313.0049%
Gamers' Club$360.00Organization$200.00$200.00#DIV/0!
GEO Club$1,637.50$90.00Organization$400.00$310.00444%
Golden Key International Honour$530.00Organization$300.00$300.00#DIV/0!
Health Care Leadership$410.00Organization$400.00$400.00#DIV/0!
Hispanics of Multicultural Excellence$2,120.00Organization$700.00$700.00#DIV/0!
History Club$64.00$100.00Organization$64.00-$36.0064%
Illustration GuildN/A$360.00Organization-$360.000%
International Justice Mission$830.00Organization$500.00$500.00#DIV/0!
InterVarsity Christain Fellowship$1,702.20Organization$350.00$350.00#DIV/0!
Japan Club$340.00Organization$290.00$290.00#DIV/0!
Kawa Tatsu Yosakoi Dance (KTYD)$600.00$500.00Organization$100.00-$400.0020%
League of DragonsN/A$325.00Organization-$325.000%
Love Your Melon$373.00Organization$-$-#DIV/0!
Lutheran Campus Ministry (LCM)$300.00$140.00Organization$275.00$135.00196%
Marine Ecology Club$3,669.89Organization$400.00$400.00#DIV/0!
Math Club$307.24$89.00Organization$200.00$111.00225%
Moorhead Catholic Campus Ministries$13,994.50$275.00Organization$500.00$225.00182%
MSPAM$375.00$300.00Organization$200.00-$100.0067%
Muslim Student Association$770.00Organization$450.00$450.00#DIV/0!
National Art Education Association (NAEA)
$2,811.90$300.00Organization$174.00-$126.0058%
National Assoc for Music Education (NAfME)
$3,420.00$75.00Organization$250.00$175.00333%
National Society of Leadership and Success
$950.00$600.00Organization$600.00$-100%
Nepali Student Association$2,250.00Organization$1,400.00$1,400.00#DIV/0!
NSSLHA/Collegiate SERTOMA$419.00$415.00Organization$400.00-$15.0096%
Pakistan Student Association$3,430.00Organization$400.00$400.00#DIV/0!
Percussive Arts Society Moorhead$2,720.00$450.00Organization$250.00-$200.0056%
PLACE$725.00Organization$500.00$500.00#DIV/0!
Pre-Health Professionals (PHP)$433.00$288.00Organization$400.00$112.00139%
Project Management Group$527.00$325.00Organization$375.00$50.00115%
PRSSA$7,055.00$350.00Organization$450.00$100.00129%
Psychology Club/Psi Chi$4,492.00$880.00Organization$880.00$-100%
Red Weather$915.00$400.00Organization$400.00$-100%
Rock Climbing Club$2,114.00$1,200.00Organization$570.00-$630.0048%
SCEC$2,162.20$390.00Organization$500.00$110.00128%
Sigma Lambda Chi$450.00$400.00Organization$400.00$-100%
Society of Physics Students$1,050.00$115.00Organization$200.00$85.00174%
Society of Professional JournalistsN/A$100.00Organization-$100.000%
SoEIT Productions$2,160.00$1,100.00Organization$1,100.00$-100%
Solfire Pop A Cappella$1,000.00$500.00Organization$500.00$-100%
SPECTRUM$4,003.04$980.00Organization$280.00-$700.0029%
Students Internationally Together$510.00$300.00Organization$200.00-$100.0067%
Students Today Leaders Forever$425.00$375.00Organization$300.00-$75.0080%
Sustainable Students Association$2,086.31$1,000.00Organization$600.00-$400.0060%
Swing Dance Club$1,250.00$600.00Organization$600.00$-100%
The Eleven$500.00$449.00Organization$150.00-$299.0033%
The Wildlife Society (TWS)$2,662.00$82.00Organization$100.00$18.00122%
Tri Beta (BBB)$2,500.00$830.00Organization$500.00-$330.0060%
Web Design and Development Club (WDD)N/A$350.00Organization-$350.000%
Bridges International$210.00$80.00
Organization - Late
$200.00$120.00250%
Ceramic Guild$6,200.00$90.00
Organization - Late
$--$90.000%
Celebration of Nations$6,400.00$6,000.00Student Life$5,100.00-$900.0085%
Collaboration$5,000.00Student Life$-#DIV/0!
Diversity Programming Focus Application Process$6,000.00$6,000.00Student Life$3,500.00-$2,500.0058%
Dragon Entertainment Group$123,101.00$111,550.00Student Life$110,000.00-$1,550.0099%
Dragon Pep Band$11,750.00$4,000.00Student Life$3,500.00-$500.0088%
DragonFest$5,600.00$4,000.00Student Life$3,500.00-$500.0088%
DragonFrost$3,860.00$3,420.00Student Life$3,000.00-$420.0088%
Emergency Funding$2,000.00Student Life$-#DIV/0!
Homecoming$12,160.00$9,500.00Student Life$9,000.00-$500.0095%
KMSC Dragon Radio$17,025.04$13,500.00Student Life$10,000.00-$3,500.0074%
PlanetariumN/A$0.00Student Life$-#DIV/0!
Nemzek Pool (Open Swim)$7,451.00$7,000.00Student Life$5,000.00-$2,000.0071%
OSA Activities Resource Center$750.00$750.00Student Life$500.00-$250.0067%
Post Season$10,000.00Student Life$-#DIV/0!
Student Senate$28,805.60$27,000.00Student Life$26,000.00-$1,000.0096%
The Advocate$17,020.00$10,000.00Student Life$12,000.00$2,000.00120%
Travel and Supplemental Funding Process$106,000.00$106,000.00Student Life$106,000.00$-100%
