“Self-Care” Trend in College Students
BY ASHLEY REZACHEK, rezachekas@mnstate.edu
“I would define self-care as setting time aside for yourself and doing something that is solely to benefit your personal well-being,” Carly DeSanto said.
“It has a huge impact on my life,” Jambor said. “I feel a lot better about myself as a person, in my everyday life, in my academic life and every part of life.”
For DeSanto, cooking is her means of self-care. She says she goes beyond what is necessary for a meal and takes the time to complete a full meal. Cooking is her stress reliever. DeSanto also mentions that simple activities, such as sitting down to enjoy some coffee or tea is another way she practices self-care.
Self-care has become more mainstream with the help of social media. Social media has created a space for dialogue on self-care, self-love and mental health. “I think self-care has always been a thing, but with social media like Instagram and Twitter, people are being more open and engaging in conversations,” Jambor said. Awareness of self-care will continue to grow as more people acknowledge mental health, which self-care is a large component of.