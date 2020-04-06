Letter from the Editor

Covid-19 Update

To the MSUM Community,

The role of The Advocate as a student-run newspaper is stated clearly in our motto: “By the Students, For the Students.” Our job in this community is to advocate for the students, hold those in power accountable, and provide the students with the reliable information they need to remain engaged in the MSUM community.

After taking this into consideration, The Advocate staff has decided that during the COVID-19 outbreak, we will continue to try to fulfill our commitment to the students, in whatever ways we can. While the outbreak has meant that we will not be able to provide printed editions for the foreseeable future, we will continue to update our website and provide students with information as best we can while working remotely.

With the changing circumstances, we will do our best to continue to inform the MSUM community, so please visit our website or follow us on social media. If you would like to help The Advocate tell the stories that matter to students, you can reach out to any of the editors, or email us at msumadvocate@mnstate.edu.

Thank you,

Alex Bertsch

Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...