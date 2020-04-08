We’re Hiring!

The Advocate is hiring for editorial positions for the 2020-2021 school year. The Advocate offers students a paid opportunity to develop important skills, by working on a dedicated staff of student journalists. Job postings will be open until April 20th. If you are interested in being an editor for The Advocate next year, apply today.

Editor-in-Chief: https://mnstate.joinhandshake.com/jobs/3710797?ref=home-unit-item

Variety Editor: https://app.joinhandshake.com/jobs/3710790?ref=preview-header-click

News Editor: https://app.joinhandshake.com/jobs/3710812?ref=preview-header-click

Copy Editor: https://app.joinhandshake.com/jobs/3710779?ref=preview-header-click

Thanks,

Alex Bertsch

