Surviving Quarantine: Long Distance Relationship Edition

BY ALEXIS WALSTROM alexis.walstrom@go.mnstate.edu

Not only is summer vacation about to start, but with all of the social distancing going on right now, if you’re in a relationship with someone, suddenly not being at school, where you’re usually together every day, can seem daunting to say the least.

No one is sure what to expect from this situation, since some people are still working, and some can’t.

Here’s a list of ideas to help you survive a long-distance relationship and keep your relationship strong, even when you can’t be together every day.

1) Phone Calls:

Calling your significant other is so important when you can’t be together all the time. It’s a nice way to catch up on how your days have been and what’s going on in your lives. It’s also nice to hear their voice instead of just seeing the words they wrote in a text message.

2) Video Chat/FaceTime:

Video chatting or FaceTiming is another great way to keep in touch when you can’t see each other all the time. This gives you the opportunity to see your significant other’s face and hear their voice. It’s not quite the same as actually being together, but it’s a close second.

3) Know Each Other’s Work Schedules:

This one is super important! Make sure you know when the other person will be at work or will otherwise be unavailable (like a daily/weekly meeting, if they go to the gym at the same time everyday, etc. …). Plan your phone calls and video chats around work schedules so you’re not interrupting each other’s daily routines.

4) Good Morning/Good Night Texts:

This is such a small thing, but it really does make a difference when both people in a relationship are busy. Sending a quick text right away in the morning when you’re getting ready for the day and/or when you’re getting ready to go to bed lets the other person know you’re thinking of them and will bring a smile to their face for the day (or night).

5) Go See Each Other:

This one is a little bit harder to do right now, but in long-distance relationships, make an effort to go see the other person. Maybe you can’t go see each other every weekend, but budget out the gas and food money to go see them at least once over the summer (or money for a plane ticket depending on how far away you are). It’ll definitely be worth it to spend a few days with each other! Please check the current status of where your significant other lives. If their state is still in a lockdown, shelter-in-place, or stay-at-home order, wait until it is safe to travel to see them.

6) Plan Things When You’re Together:

This one is also important! So you managed to go see each other, now what? You can only watch so many shows or movies on Netflix and play so many board games or video games together. Before you get there, plan out some activities you want to do when you’re together. Go to the mall, an amusement park, or out for a picnic. The options are limitless, and there are a ton of different things you can do that are free or cost relatively little money. Google and Pinterest are full of creative date ideas.

7) Do What YOU Want To Do:

Just because you’re in a relationship doesn’t mean you can’t still do the things you want to do. Do you have a summer camping trip that you go on with your best friends or family every year? Will you be working full time to pay for school or traveling the world? Whatever it is that you were planning on doing, don’t feel pressured to change your plans because you’re in a relationship. Your significant other will understand that you have plans, traditions, and/or work and that you can’t always be communicating, or physically be with each other.

These are just a few ways to survive a long-distance relationship. This summer won’t be easy being away from each other, but these things may help! Once again, please observe any lockdowns or stay-at-home orders that may be in place before making plans to travel.

