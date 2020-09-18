We are Looking for Creative Writing!

Hello Dragons!

We are gearing up for our first print edition of the fall semester! We are excited to bring you a variety of content to stay connected with campus.

The Advocate is introducing something new this year… creative writing!

In a new section in the paper, we want to publish poetry and short fiction and non-fiction. Dragons, whether students, faculty, staff or alumni, have a voice… and that voice is artistic! We would like to give those voices a place to be heard.

If you or someone you know fall into any of the demographics above, we urge you to submit your work. We are experiencing not only a much different semester, but also a very turbulent time in the world. We want you to use this as an opportunity to express yourself creatively, and for some to express feelings of anger or confusion.

Here are some guidelines to follow if you do submit work…

It must be an original work and author must have the rights to republish

Poetry must be no longer than one Word document page and include any specific formatting requirements in email

Fiction and non-fiction prose must be 2,000 words or less

To submit your work, please email the piece in a Word document to advocate@mnstate.edu. Please include your name in the email so we can give attribution to the writer. If you have any specific images you wish to accompany the piece and the author has the rights to the image, please include that in the email as well. If you would like to have your work published anonymously or under another name, please specify when you submit.

The deadline to submit your work is Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

For now, this is open for our print edition, which will come out on Wednesday, Sept. 30. If a lot of interest is shown, we will consider adding this section to our website, so spread the word!

Thank you

-The Advocate Editorial Staff

Just as our stories and photos are submitted, we have the right to turn down any piece of work.

