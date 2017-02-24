Get Your Drag on for the DRAGons

By Kayleigh Omang

omangka@mnstate.edu

On Feb. 3, students and professionals gathered in the Comstock Memorial Union Ballroom to strut their DRAGon stuff.

Energy filled the room as Cobbers, Dragons, Bison and members of the community shuffled through the doors into the dimly lit ballroom.

Kelly Coxsyn, a Dragon alumna and the head of the drag show, filled the room with laughter and joy to begin the night.

“Apparently all I have to say is the word dragon and we are screaming . . . dragon,” Coxsyn said as the room erupted.

The show was put on to demonstrate a different perspective of drag kings and queens.

Most of the drag kings and queens who braved the stage were MSUM students.

Members in the audience enjoyed chips and salsa, cupcakes and different college-themed punches as they sat through a night of laughter and acceptance.